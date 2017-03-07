News By Tag
Casamba Announces Addition of Brian Dwyer to Executive Leadership Team
Experienced healthcare IT senior manager named Chief Revenue Officer
Dwyer has extensive business experience, having held senior management positions at a number of successful healthcare IT companies. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for HealthWyse, a home health and hospice software provider that was recently acquired by Casamba.
"I am thrilled to be a part of our newly expanded company. Casamba's recent acquisitions have brought new energy to our product and service teams, which will drive significantly more value to our clients across all of our markets," said Dwyer. "The objective at Casamba is to create a superior platform to help our clients optimize clinical and operational processes as well as easily navigate the rapidly changing healthcare landscape. With this as our guiding principle, I am confident that Casamba will be a great success and I am excited to contribute."
Dwyer's addition to the Casamba executive team fortifies the company's strategic vision to deliver innovative, connected solutions and world-class service to the post-acute care continuum. In late 2016, the company announced its acquisition of both HealthWyse and the Therapy division of SourceMedical, expanding Casamba's reach into the home health, hospice, and outpatient therapy markets.
Casamba's Chief Executive Officer, Ronnie Amrany, said "Brian's broad business experience will be instrumental as we work together to make Casamba the leading provider of software services in each of our target markets. His understanding of the challenges faced by providers in the post-acute healthcare space, and his ability to build strong, service-focused teams, fully supports our strategic goals."
About Casamba
Casamba is the leading supplier of enterprise software systems to therapy providers in the United States. Through its cloud-based platform, Casamba provides comprehensive clinical therapy documentation, scheduling, practice management, and billing automation solutions for post-acute healthcare organizations. Casamba serves more than 10,000 skilled nursing, outpatient therapy, and home health locations, partnering with leading healthcare providers to serve patients on a national scale. www.casamba.net
Contact
Megan Campbell, Director of Marketing
***@casamba.net
