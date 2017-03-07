 
March 2017
Prepare For Your Spring Break Getaway With Adding Lash Extensions To Your To-Do List!

 
WAYNE, N.J. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- This spring break don't worry about your makeup because with Eyelash Extensions you won't need any!

Add eyelash extensions to your list! Join the Grand Opening List at  Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne, New Jersey where you can choose from four lash styles that fit your style and eye shape. In addition to their specially designed lightweight synthetic eyelash extension, Amazing Lash Studio offers a variety of eyelashes. They offer Color, Volume, and two tone lash styles.

The best feeling is waking up ready to take on the day not thinking about putting on a full face of makeup. It will have you addicted once you try on Amazing Lash Studios light weight and comfortable semi-permanent eyelash extensions. We know how frightening eyelash extensions can be, but most times guests fall asleep during the 2 hour application process. A lash stylist will complete your lash health evaluation to assess the strength of your eyelashes. Amazing Lash Studio has proprietary eyelash extensions that are extremely light weight you won't even feel them on!

Amazing Lash Studio also has an Amazing Lash Membership! For those who are addicted to lashes look no further, you can get perks as 25-35% off the regular prices of refills and 10% off of their products. With this package also comes priority booking and referrals that can be used nationwide!


Visit Amazing Lash studios website https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/wayne/wayne and be sure to join their grand opening list to and be the first to know when they open!

Amazing Lash Studio Wayne
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Eyelash Extensions, Beauty, Amazing Lash Studio
Beauty
Wayne - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Services
