AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in East Central, FL

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Frank Arnallas the new Chapter President of AFEA's East Central, FL Chapter.

Assisting clients for more than 40 years with innovative strategies, Frank Arnall is a top professional with multiple credentials.  His clients are successful people who understand they need expert advice about preparing for a successful next phase in life.  His clients want to learn how to be secure from the potential financial traps set by new laws and regulations.

After graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point, Frank served 3 times as a commander in combat.  Since leaving the Army as a Captain, Frank has continued his education while broadening his experience.  He is qualified as a Chartered Life Underwriter and Chartered Financial Consultant and has his Certificate in Advanced Pension Planning.
As a recognized leader and advocate for employee benefit compliance, Frank once testified before the U.S House of Representatives Ways & Means Committee on employee benefit taxation and regulation compliance issues. Frank also consulted with the Florida legislature to write the law that exempts Roth IRA's from creditor claims in Florida.

Frank once successfully led troops in Viet Nam; now he leads successful individuals and their families as well as business executives through the jungle entanglement of rules and regulations so that they may receive retirement security they expect.

AFEA is thrilled to have Frank join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

