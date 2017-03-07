News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Crazy Crossy Road a Game Packed with Fun and Excitement
Garner your dodging skills to empower Billy and his friends to take on this crazy challenge of Crazy Crossy Road
Garner your dodging skills to empower Billy and his friends to take on this crazy challenge of Crazy Crossy Road. Based on a 3D isometric world, Billy is destined to hop all the way to an endless journey, full of excitement and challenges. You have to keep moving forward, collect coins which is your reward and evade all the obstacles that comes your way to stop you getting ahead in the game. Remember you got to keep moving ahead.
Use your coins to purchase cute and awesome characters to make Crazy Crossy Road more fun and exciting.
GAMEPLAY:
Swipe up to hop and move forward. Swipe left, right and back to move to left, right and back respectively.
TOP FEATURES:
-Procedurally generated beautiful world made of isometric graphics.
-Rich in graphics quality and background score.
-Very easy to play with Intuitive gaming controls.
-Collect extra points in the course of the journey.
-Get extra lives for 3 times and continue the journey in the middle of the game.
-Cool characters to unlock and play with
Crazy Crossy Road will give you the best mobile gaming experience ever with its thrilling gameplay, enrapturing all your senses. Download it today and share Billy with your friends.
Download On
Play Store (Android) - https://play.google.com/
Tizen Store - search as Crazy Crossy Road in the store page.
Contact
Niraj Tanti
***@iltpl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse