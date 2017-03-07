 
Crazy Crossy Road a Game Packed with Fun and Excitement

Garner your dodging skills to empower Billy and his friends to take on this crazy challenge of Crazy Crossy Road
 
 
BALTIMORE - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- WITLS an Indie game developing studio has released Crazy Crossy Road, an arcade hopper game with a twist, unlike Crossy Road where player has to only cross the road safely. Crazy Crossy Road is fun and also challenging at the same time, a player has to explore, collect coins in the form of rewards and make sure that he is safe at the same time. The player has to keep himself from coming in contact with characters which can end his life and also from the shooting arrows and fireballs, while all these are happening he/she has to collect coins (rewards) and move ahead in the game . A user can make use of a special power up by collecting the clock which slows down everything in the game accept for the movement of character by which it can freely move and collect as many rewards as possible.

Garner your dodging skills to empower Billy and his friends to take on this crazy challenge of Crazy Crossy Road. Based on a 3D isometric world, Billy is destined to hop all the way to an endless journey, full of excitement and challenges. You have to keep moving forward, collect coins which is your reward and evade all the obstacles that comes your way to stop you getting ahead in the game. Remember you got to keep moving ahead.

Use your coins to purchase cute and awesome characters to make Crazy Crossy Road more fun and exciting.

GAMEPLAY:

Swipe up to hop and move forward. Swipe left, right and back to move to left, right and back respectively.

TOP FEATURES:

-Procedurally generated beautiful world made of isometric graphics.

-Rich in graphics quality and background score.

-Very easy to play with Intuitive gaming controls.

-Collect extra points in the course of the journey.

-Get extra lives for 3 times and continue the journey in the middle of the game.

-Cool characters to unlock and play with

Crazy Crossy Road will give you the best mobile gaming experience ever with its thrilling gameplay, enrapturing all your senses. Download it today and share Billy with your friends.

Download On

Play Store (Android) - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.witls.c...

Tizen Store -  search as Crazy Crossy Road in the store page.

Niraj Tanti
***@iltpl.com
