Feng Zhang Discusses CRISPR and Future of Gene Editing in Interview in Human Gene Therapy

Human Gene Therapy

Media Contact

Kathryn Ryan

914-740-2250

kryan@liebertpub.com Kathryn Ryan914-740-2250

End

-- A significant patent court decision on CRISPR-related genome editing research ruled in favor of the Broad Institute/MIT for key inventions by the laboratory of, who discusses the importance and future development of CRISPR in an interview published in, a peer-reviewed journal from. The article is available free on thewebsite until April 13, 2017.Core Member, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, spoke withEditor of, in the interview entitled "Jurassic Park, Gene Therapy, and Neuroscience (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/humc.2017.29022.int)." Their in-depth conversation focuses on Dr. Zhang's early life in China, education in the U.S., and fascination with science in general and specifically genetics, neuroscience, and understanding neurological diseases.Dr. Zhang recalls how is graduate research in optogenetics led to a desire to learn how to manipulate gene expression and DNA in individual cells to be able to study genetic mutations. He discusses his early research using a variety of gene editing tools including CRISPR. Dr. Zhang describes ongoing improvements to CRISPR-based genome editing systems and the potential therapeutic impact of more precise and efficient methods for manipulating DNA that are now in development. CRISPR technology has been broadly regarded as having the potential to revolutionize gene therapy in the coming years."What Feng has accomplished in his young career is truly amazing. I was fascinated to learn about events in his childhood that stimulated his interest in science," saysEditor, Director of the Gene Therapy Program, Department of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA. "This interview provides a glimpse into a true pioneer in one of the most exciting areas of biomedical research."About the Journalthe Official Journal of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, British Society for Gene and Cell Therapy, French Society of Cell and Gene Therapy, German Society of Gene Therapy, and five other gene therapy societies, is an authoritative peer-reviewed journal published monthly in print and online. Led by Editor-in-Chief, Celia and Isaac Haidak Professor of Medical Education and Dean, Provost, and Executive Deputy Chancellor, University of Massachusetts Medical School,presents reports on the transfer and expression of genes in mammals, including humans. Related topics include improvements in vector development, delivery systems, and animal models, particularly in the areas of cancer, heart disease, viral disease, genetic disease, and neurological disease, as well as ethical, legal, and regulatory issues related to gene transfer in humans. Its companion journals,published bimonthly and focused on the application of gene therapy to product testing and development, and, published quarterly, features data relevant to the regulatory review and commercial development of cell and gene therapy products. Tables of contents for all three publications and a free sample issue may be viewed on thewebsite.About the PublisherMary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers ( http://www.liebertpub.com/ ) is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, includingandIts biotechnology trade magazine, GEN, was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on thewebsite.Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. 140 Huguenot St., New Rochelle, NY 10801-5215 www.liebertpub.comPhone:(914) 740-2100 (800) M-LIEBERT Fax: (914) 740-2101