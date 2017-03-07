Small Biz Web Design Studio Proven to Generate More Leads For Small Businesses

Websites designed by the company show a remarkable increase in the leads generated

-- Small Biz Web Design Studio, one of the leading website design companies in Los Angeles (http://www.smallbizwebdesignstudio.com/services/website-design) specializing in developing websites for small businesses, have recently proven to generate more leads for businesses through their websites. The fact was revealed after a detailed study of the websites designed by the company over a prolonged period of time.Websites designed by Small Biz Web Design has shown an increase in the number of leads by as much as 106%. The websites continued to deliver such high level of leads for a period of three years. The data also show that the websites are successfully converting a majority of their visitors into customers.Releasing a statement, expressing their joy over the findings, the company spokesperson said "Small Biz Web Design Studio has always been committed to delivering a high ROI to our customers, who mostly represent small businesses. By helping them generate them more viable leads, we help their business to grow."Speaking on the techniques that help them to get such leads, the spokesperson stated that they use innovative and effective Conversation Rate Optimization or CRO techniques. The spokesperson, "We use specific techniques that engage with the customers, influence them and cause them to act on the website. We believe if your business can't get enough customers, there is no point in having a website."The company has also stated that they would constantly upgrade their techniques so to refine them and get more performance out of them. "These results motivate us to improve our services and get our customers more value for their money", the spokesperson said. The company stated that they would continue to offer such advanced services to their clients in the future.