Announcing CHI's Outsourcing for Clinical Trials Conference, April 25-26, 2017, Boston, MA

Perfecting quality partnerships for clinical trial successes.

James Prudhomme

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI)

***@healthtech.com James PrudhommeCambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI)

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) released today the agenda for its second annualconference to be held on April 25-26, 2017 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA, as part of the sixth annual Clinical Trial Innovation Summit.Agenda at-a-Glance:OUTSOURCING MODELS AND VENDOR SELECTION STRATEGIESTransactional Outsourcing:Limited Time, Limited Resources, but the Expectations Remain the Same... Get that Study OutsourcedCraig Coffman, Executive Director, Clinical Business Operations & Outsourcing – Development Operations, Nektar TherapeuticsFit for Purpose Outsourcing – Fulfilling the Varied Needs of Big PharmaVatche Kalfayan, Senior Director, Clinical Operations, PfizerPANEL DISCUSSION: Avoiding the Blame Game: Defining Deliverables before Selecting Your VendorsModerator:Craig Coffman, Executive Director, Clinical Business Operations & Outsourcing – Development Operations, Nektar TherapeuticsPanelists: Jay Zinni, Associate Director, Procurement, Incyte PharmaceuticalsVatche Kalfayan, Senior Director, Clinical Operations, PfizerBUDGETING FOR AND CONTRACTING WITH VENDORS AND OUTSOURCED PARTNERSPANEL DISCUSSION: Contracting Strategies for Today's Clinical TrialsModerator: Thomas P. Lawler III, MBA, PMP, Founder & Managing Partner, BaywynSolutions, LLCBudget Forecasting and Tracking: Teamwork and TransparencyKenneth Olovich, Chief Financial and Procurement Officer, ChorusEffective Management of Outsourced Site Contract NegotiationDanielle M. Boram, Esq, MPA, Clinical Contracts Attorney, Associate Director of Contract Management, Clinical Development, ImmunoGen, Inc.DEVELOPING EFFECTIVE PARTNERSHIPS AND VENDOR RELATIONSHIPSAll About the Base: Developing a Solid Foundation with Our CRO PartnersBarbara Skinn, Ph.D., Operations Portfolio Lead, Global Clinical Operations, Bristol-Myers SquibbEstablishing a Team Atmosphere for Creative Problem Solving|Thomas P. Lawler III, MBA, PMP, Founder & Managing Partner, BaywynSolutions, LLCThe Importance of Creating Effective Partnership Frameworks When Outsourcing Investigator Site Payments|Débora Araujo, Associate Director, Clinical Contracting Services, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.