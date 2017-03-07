Done Right Home Remodeling Offering Discounts for Bathroom Remodeling in California

Company states that this would make their bathroom remodeling services more affordable

-- Done Right Home Remodeling, one of the leading specialists in bathroom remodeling in California (http://www.donerighthomeremodelingca.com/bathroom), have recently announced that they would be offering a discount of $500 on all their bathroom remodeling projects. The company made the official announcement today at the company headquarters.The company said that the move was to make their services more affordable and give their new customers a chance to get the best value for money remodeling solutions in California. Speaking at the launch, the company spokesperson said "We want everyone in California to experience the latest trends in bathroom remodeling and make their bathroom truly stunning. We believe that if you dream of having the perfect home, then money is not the thing that should stop you. That is the reason why we are delighted to offer a discount of $500 on all our bathroom remodeling projects to make home remodeling more affordable for our beloved Californians."The company, however, have stated that this offer would be for a limited time only and prices would return to their original levels after that. The company is hopeful that they would be able to serve a large number of customers even within this limited time.The spokesperson for the company has stated that the discount would be available to customers throughout the state of California. Done Right Home Remodeling offers its services in Alameda, Palo Alto, Newark, Los Altos as well as other parts of the state.The company has also stated that they would be upgrading their services according to the latest trends in bathroom remodeling. The company believes that this would help them give a stunning makeover to the bathroom of their clients. "We have always strived to give the best services to our esteemed clients and we would continuously strive to offer them just that.", the spokesperson stated.The announcement was met positively by the members of the press and industry experts present at the meet. The discount would surely encourage more people to remodel their bathrooms and increase the attraction and the price of their home. The company stated that the discount would be made available to their customers immediately after the launch.