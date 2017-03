NTEA releases 2017 Fleet Purchasing Outlook

Contact

-- NTEA recently published the, which explores the commercial vehicle landscape and measures common acquisition incentives. This study is designed to give the work truck industry a glimpse into anticipated movement within the fleet community."Theis an excellent resource for the work truck industry," said NTEA Executive Director Steve Carey. "This report reveals directional patterns that can guide companies in effective response to market swings and vocational fleet activity."Based on survey responses from a wide variety of fleet professionals in mid- to high-level management, theanalyzes current data, with results from previous research initiatives serving as a benchmark to establish trends and allow year-to-year comparisons. Report findings provide a window into the current mindset of commercial fleet managers and reveal insights into:• Average truck age and replacement cycles• Macro-level buying tendencies• Projected changes in 2017 fleet size• Critical factors driving purchase behavior• Interest in advanced truck technologies and alternative fuels• Importance of financial purchasing incentives• 39 percent: intend to increase their vehicle count in 2017 (a 7-percent upswing from the previous year)• 56 percent: exceed normal replacement cycle• 93 percent: plan to make at least some vehicle acquisitions for 2017 (an uptick from 86 percent registered last year)NTEA members can access thefor free in print or a downloadable PDF. Nonmembers can purchase the report for $199. Visit ntea.com/fpo or call 800-441-6832 to get your copy.Established in 1964, NTEA ( http://www.ntea.com/ ) – The Association for the Work Truck Industry represents 1,900 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories. Buyers of work trucks and the major commercial truck chassis manufacturers also belong to the Association. NTEA provides in-depth technical information, education, and member programs and services, and produces The Work Truck Show (http://www.worktruckshow.com/). The Association maintains its administrative headquarters in suburban Detroit and government relations offices in Washington, DC, and Ottawa, Ontario.