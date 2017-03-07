Swiftclean and Platinum together offer Scotland's property owners the widest range of general and specialist services

-- Swiftclean Building Services has joined forces with Platinum Property Maintenance in a working partnership to provide a comprehensive package of property maintenance and building services to customers in Scotland. Swiftclean will therefore be expanding its presence in Scotland, forming Swiftclean Scotland, which will be launched with Platinum Property Maintenance at the Lanarkshire Business Show in Motherwell on 1 March 2017.The initiative will be launched by Martin Hembling, Sales Director for Swiftclean and Colin Chambers, Director of Platinum Property Maintenance. Martin Hembling commented, "Swiftclean has already been working with valued customers in Scotland for over thirty years, but this new working arrangement with Platinum gives us a more established base at their offices in Hamilton. Our two offerings are highly complementary, and together we will be able to offer not only the necessities of every property maintenance schedule, but also some highly specialised services which particular sectors cannot afford to be without."Colin Chambers said, "It is great to be able to add Swiftclean's specialist knowledge and services to the Platinum portfolio. This will help us to become a single provider for compliance for our existing customers, and we look forward to serving some of Swiftclean's too."Swiftclean has been working for some years with clients such as Caledonia Housing Association, North Lanarkshire Council, Fairmont Hotel, Carillion, Arthur McKay Building Services and Jury Inns, helping them to remain compliant with their air and water hygiene requirements. The company is well known throughout the UK for its award-winning TR/19 compliant ventilation ductwork hygiene services, kitchen extract fire safety cleaning, fire damper testing and legionella risk assessment and control services.Platinum Property Maintenance is very firmly established in Scotland, serving clients from private landlords with a single property, to those with vast property portfolios, in both the private and public sectors. The company offers a wide range of maintenance services from glazing, gas engineering, electrics and plumbing, to roofing, joinery and decorating. Platinum is a preferred provider of remedial works for insurance claims against flood, fire, accident and storm damage."Our work often happens behinds the scenes, making sure that the less visible but safety critical parts of the property are clean, safe, well maintained and compliant, while Platinum are expert at maintaining the more visible aspects which customers are very well aware of. By combining these skills and resources, together we can offer Scotland's property owners an outstanding range of services," added Hembling.By partnering together, Swiftclean Scotland and Platinum will together be able to provide a fully comprehensive range of services which helps property owners and managers to ensure that their properties meet current standards and are compliant with relevant legislation.