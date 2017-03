On the move! Blue Chip present the Microsoft Azure Discovery Roadshow

In order to help businesses learn more about Azure, Microsoft Gold Partner Blue Chip is holding a Microsoft Azure Discovery Roadshow in three different locations in London, Reading and Leeds.

-- With Microsoft opening new datacentres in the UK, their Azure offering has become a hot topic. In order to help businesses learn more about Azure, Microsoft Gold Partner Blue Chip is holding a Microsoft Azure Discovery Roadshow in three different locations in England.Designed to offer the ability for customers to extend their existing on-premise data and business applications as well as offering Hybrid Cloud capabilities, Azure offers a highly flexible approach to Public Cloud Computing. It also supports a wide range of operating systems, programming databases, devices and more, giving users more choice than ever before. As well as satisfying compliance regulations for those who require data to be stored in the UK, security concerns are also alleviated as Azure meets the ISO 27018 standard for Cloud privacy and is compliant with the new EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework.Blue Chip's free interactive seminars will take place in Reading, London and Leeds, and will offer an in-depth look into Microsoft's popular Public Cloud platform. Delivered by expert speaker, Senior Solutions Architect Kelvin Papp, topics covered include where and when Azure will can be used, as well as Azure's services and models.Sales and Marketing Director, Anthony Green, said: "Blue Chip's Roadshows have been extremely popular in the last couple of years, so the fact that Azure is now available for the first time in the UK presents a perfect opportunity to impart the knowledge we have gained over 25 years in the IT industry. Historically, Public Cloud platforms haven't fully delivered what is required to replace a traditional on-premise infrastructure, but this is changing. It is important for companies to know how they can utilise this platform, and as experts in Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud services, we can help advise and support you based on your individual business needs."Blue Chip's Microsoft Azure Discovery Roadshows include breakfast and lunch, and will be held at the venues below:– Microsoft UK HQ, Reading– Oulton Hall, Leeds– Microsoft Paddington, London– Microsoft Paddington, LondonFor those wanting to learn about how Office 365 can benefit their business, Blue Chip are also holding an Office 365 Discovery Event at Microsoft Paddington, London on 26th April ( http://www.bluechip.com/ O365-London- 8th-March ). Spaces for all seminars are extremely limited, so for more information and to secure your place, visit www.bluechip.com/events or get in touch at events@bluechip.com.