Maserati Polo Tour returns to Dubai with Maserati Dubai Polo Trophy in collaboration with La Mar

-- Maserati Polo Tour announced the return of its Dubai edition with the Maserati Dubai Polo Trophy 2017 for the second consecutive year. Dubai will be the second destination of the tour that kicked off in St. Moritz in January.The Maserati Dubai Polo Trophy will be held at Desert Palm Polo Club from 11 to 17 of March 2017. As a special highlight, HH Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan's polo team, Ghantoot Polo Team, will be participating along with five other teams: Maserati, Abu Dhabi,Al Tayer Motors, AES International, and Leica. The teams will be featuring both amateur and professional players, including some of the biggest names in the Polo scene from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and Argentina.Ali Saeed Juma Albwardy, UAE President of the Polo Association and Founder of Desert Palm Polo Club, said: "I am delighted to welcome my friend Umberto Cini, Managing Director of Maserati Middle East, India and Africa and all our distinguished guests for what is bound to be another hugely successful tournament, here at our club''.Umberto Cini, Managing Director Maserati Middle East, India and Africa commented: "Maserati has natural synergy with "the sport of kings", a sport that combines elegance and passion. We are very excited to be back at the prestigious Desert Palm Polo Club for the second consecutive year with The Maserati Dubai Polo Trophy 2017. I would like to thank Mr. Ali Albwardy for his great hospitality"Among the event's highlights, Maserati will showcase its entire model range: the flagship Quattroporte, the executive sedan Ghibli, the sporty GranTurismo and GranCabrio as well as Maserati's first-ever SUV, the Levante.The Maserati Polo Tour was first established in 2014 to celebrate the 100Anniversary of Maserati and it has been aaccompanied by the successful partnership with the world's leading supplier of polo equipment, La Martina.List of the participating teams and players, including their handicap, in the Maserati Dubai Polo Trophy 2017:· Rashid Albwardy (UAE) )2)· Saoud Khoory (UAE) (0)· Daniel Gariador (ARG) (4)· Martin Valent (ARG) (5)· Faris Al Yabhouni (UAE) (0)· Kian Hall (UK) (2)· Yousef Bin Desmal (UAE) (0)· Alfredo Capella (ARG) (8)· Ali Al Marri (UAE) (0)· Pipe Llorente (ARG) (4)· Pablo Llorente (ARG) (6)· Abdullah Bin Dasmal (UAE) (0)· Abdelrahman Abbar (KSA) )0)· Haider Bangash (PAK) (0)· Maxi Malacalza (ARG) (4)· Federico Von Potobsky (ARG) (6)· Peter Donald Reid (SCT) (0)· Raja Abuljebain (JOR) (0)· Mario Gomez (ESP) (4)· Santi Laborde (ARG) (6)· Sam Instone (UK) )0)· Ayaad Damouni (LEB) (0)· Matias Machado (ARG) (4)· Jejo Taranco (URG) (7)