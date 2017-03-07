News By Tag
LCG Launches New TV Ad Featuring World No.3 Stan Wawrinka
The TV advert is part of the four-year partnership that the three-time Grand Slam winner has signed with LCG, becoming their Global Brand Ambassador. Wawrinka began promoting the company at the ATP World Tour Finals in London in November 2016. Wawrinka was also endorsing the LCG brand in January at the Australian Open where he progressed to the semi-finals.
Wawrinka's trademark 'head-tap', a pose he pulls after winning a big point, features in the TV advert. Showcasing his rigorous training in preparation for a tournament, the ad draws on the similarities between The US Open champion's profession and the world of trading. Wawrinka has explained the 'tap' as, "a sign of focus, strength and being in the zone."
Charles-Henri Sabet, Group CEO said, "It has been great working with Stan so far. He's proving to be the perfect brand ambassador for LCG, both on and off the court. We are really happy that Stan is the star of our new TV ad. He was brilliant on set during the filming and we are really pleased with the result."
"Wawrinka's personality and characteristics mirror that of trading – focus, discipline, dedication and timing. It's the perfect fit. I'm sure there are great things ahead for our partnership."
The TV campaign will be aired globally on Bloomberg Television, across Asia, the UK and Europe from March 13, 2017.
ENDS
View the TV advert:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
Wistia: https://lcg.wistia.com/
*(you can download the video from 9am GMT today, free to use)
LCG BACKGROUND - With over 20 years in the industry, London Capital Group offers over 5,000 markets including forex, shares, indices, commodities and options. LCG offers two trading platforms, advanced LCG Trader and MT4. The company has won numerous awards for innovation, technology and service. Based in London, LCG is listed on the London Stock Exchange and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
With almost two decades in the business of online trading, you can rest assured that you're trading with an experienced, globally recognised name that is here to stay. LCG is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange, Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and operates under the very strictest standards and practices.
London Capital Group Holdings plc (LCGH plc) is a company registered in England and Wales under registered number: 05497744. London Capital Group LTD (LCG) is a wholly owned subsidiary of LCGH plc. LCG is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under the company's registration number of: 182110. LCG is a member of the London Stock Exchange and is registered under company number: 3218125. Registered address for LCGH plc and LCG is: 1 Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 7LX.
