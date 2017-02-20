Traditional bank card payments fall behind alternative onlinepayment method, by yStats.com

yStats.com, a leading secondary market research company based in Germany, has a new release titled "Global Alternative Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2016," which reports on recent trends in global E-Commerce market payments.

Infographic: Global Alternative Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016

Contact

yStats.com Press team

***@ystats.com yStats.com Press team

End

-- According to the yStats.com research,payments lag behind the total share ofmethods in globalsales in 2015 because of increased contributions fromto worldwiderevenue, as well as evolvingpreferences inBy 2020, the share of alternative online payments is forecasted tofurther.The leadingpayment method isused for close to one third of globalsales, according to research cited in the yStats.com report. Additionally, E-Wallet ranks second among payment methods used foronline shopping. Furthermore, countries such asandhave a large double-digit share of online consumers who are more partial toproviders likeandthan to other methods.In general, bank card payments remain themethod in manyEven certain emerging markets such ashave a tendency to use more bank card payments. Due to these varying attitudes, yStats.com research reveals thatof online merchants utilize at least 3 varying online paymentyStats.com GmbH & Co. KGBehringstrasse 28a, D-22765 HamburgPhone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51E-Mail: press@ystats.comInternet: www.ystats.comTwitter: www.twitter.com/ystatsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystatsFacebook: www.facebook.com/ystatsFounded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.