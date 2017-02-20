News By Tag
Traditional bank card payments fall behind alternative onlinepayment method, by yStats.com
yStats.com, a leading secondary market research company based in Germany, has a new release titled "Global Alternative Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2016," which reports on recent trends in global E-Commerce market payments.
The leading alternative online payment method is E-Wallet, used for close to one third of global E-Commerce sales, according to research cited in the yStats.com report. Additionally, E-Wallet ranks second among payment methods used for cross-border online shopping. Furthermore, countries such as China, Italy, and Mexico have a large double-digit share of online consumers who are more partial to digital wallet providers like PayPal and Alipay than to other methods.
In general, bank card payments remain the top online payment method in many advanced markets. Even certain emerging markets such as Russia, have a tendency to use more bank card payments. Due to these varying attitudes, yStats.com research reveals that three quarters of online merchants utilize at least 3 varying online payment options.
