Independent Holiday Home Rental Website Goholidaylets.com Celebrates Fast Expansion now Offering Over 50 Thousand Quality Holiday Rentals Worldwide Finding an affordable, high-quality holiday rental home doesn't have to be a challenge. Independent expert in the space Goholidaylets.com have established a reputation as a "go-to" resource, where quality is high, prices are affordable and customer service is king. The company recently announced they are now available in over 50 countries. 2nd Logo BIRMINGHAM, England - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- For many families or groups of friends going on vacation to a holiday rental home makes the most sense in both price and comfort. A new leader Irish/Indian partnership



"We pride ourselves on our personal approach to both guests and the owners of the holiday rental homes," commented co-owner of the company Mike Bolger. " We take a hands on real approach and e in the way we do business. We would rather build relationships that last and have our guests leaving feeling positive about every part of the experience we have influence over."



According to Goholidaylets.com, a great effort has been made to make their website as easy to navigate and user friendly as possible. Searching for and booking a holiday home can be handled in just three clicks and a 24 hour help desk and Live Chat is always ready and waiting to answer any customer questions large or small.



Feedback from guests has been quite passionate across the board.



Janice, from America, recently said in a five-star review, "Our trip to Poland was awesome and we saved a great deal of money by being able to cook our own meals. Absolutely perfect! Thank you!"



For more information be sure to visit



Contact

Mike Bolger

+441213149153

***@goholidaylets.com



Photo:

