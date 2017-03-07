News By Tag
Creta Maris Beach Resort's BIO Kouzina Silver certification
With respect to nature and consumer for 6th consecutive year
Specifically, "PITHOS" restaurant, offering Cretan Organic cuisine, got awarded with the certification "BIO Kouzina",in the category "BIO Kouzina Silver", thus, proving once again that it fully complies with the strict criteria of using organic products, by using the certified food safety management system.
"BIO Kouzina Silver" certification indicates the organic origin of "PITHOS" restaurant's raw materials and their participation rate in the meals, but also shows that the restaurant strictly complies with all the criteria of hygiene standards, food safety, while adequately store the raw materials,the intermediate, and the final products, avoiding in this way the risk of blending and / or contamination of the products. Moreover, it certifies the quality of frying oils,the methods of cleaning and disinfection, the appropriate staff training on the requirements of the standard "BIO Kouzina", the proper use of the term "organic" and the "BIO Kouzina" logo, and finally the appropriate handling of customer complaints.
It is worth mentioning that the first Creta Maris Beach Resort "BIO Kouzina" certification was in regards to the use of five organic products.Thereafter, the resort received the "BIO Kouzina Bronze" and "BIO Kouzina Silver" certifications. The resort aims to offer only organic meals at "PITHOS" restaurant and be awarded with the «BIO Kouzina Gold» certification in the near future.
About Creta Maris Beach Resort:
Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.
About BIOHellas:
BIOHellas develops with integrity and credibility in the field of organic products certification providing reliable services aiming to the protection of the consumer and the environment as well as to the improvement of foods and other agricultural products' quality. Inspection Institute for Organic Products "BIOHellas" was founded in 2001 and was approved by the Greek Ministry of Rural Development and Food as Inspection and Certification body for organic products
