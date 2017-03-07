 
Author Celebrates March Anniversary of Pluto's Discovery and Naming with Release of Humorous Novel

On March 14, 1930 11-year-old Venetia Burney named Everybody's Favorite New Planet. Now, 87 years later, a new children's novel aims to tell the tumultuous story of Pluto's fall from planethood from the perspective of the Former Ninth Planet himself.
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Coming on the heels of the March 13 and 14 anniversary of Pluto's discovery and subsequent naming, a new novel aims to give the Former Ninth Planet a voice. Kathleen Field's forthcoming novel The Pluto Diaries: Confessions of a Former Ninth Planet, stars Pluto, Ex-Planet Club member, as author of his own memoir. Written to educate and entertain middle school-age children, but equally enjoyable to Pluto fans of all ages and those who appreciate a light-hearted approach to astronomy, The Pluto Diaries is best described as "science fiction meets historical fiction meets Diary of a Wimpy Kid." This laugh-out-loud "novel in cartoons"contains over one hundred supplementary cartoons that make the scientific and historical concepts surrounding the Pluto-planet controversy come alive.

Envisioning Pluto as a "planet being" with thoughts, feelings, and a life not too far different from our own out in the freezing boonies of the Kuiper belt, The Pluto Diaries delves into the events leading up to Pluto's dramatic demotion to "dwarf planet" and explores the aftermath of the controversial decision. Along the way, Pluto offers insight into the elite Planet Club and its members, as well as the many memorable characters that populate his eccentric but loveable homeland.

Field, a writer with a background in Linguistics, was intrigued by the history of Pluto and by people's readiness to identify with the picked-on planet. "The more I explored the topic," she says, "the more I realized this wasn't just an interesting story about astronomy; it was also a story about how important words are to human beings -scientists and lay people alike. Additionally, I saw the story as a reminder of the human component in science, something that is often overlooked and actually quite difficult to separate from the science itself."

With the spotlight on Pluto and the New Horizons flyby in recent years, and the push to reexamine the definition of planet, a new book on Pluto is well overdue. So, too, is a fresh approach -as introspective as it is comedic- to one of Science's most infamous gaffes: the all-too public humiliation of "Everybody's Favorite Planet." Pluto fans will delight; The Pluto Diaries tells the true story of Pluto's demotion with both humor and heart.

Scheduled to be released on Kindle in early May 2017, and available for pre-order now on Amazon.com. For more information and to view the book trailer, please see www.theplutodiaries.com.

Contact:

Kathleen Field

Email: press@theplutodiaries.com

Phone: 650-550-8396

Website: www.theplutodiaries.com  (Press Kit Available)

