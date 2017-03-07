News By Tag
Author Celebrates March Anniversary of Pluto's Discovery and Naming with Release of Humorous Novel
On March 14, 1930 11-year-old Venetia Burney named Everybody's Favorite New Planet. Now, 87 years later, a new children's novel aims to tell the tumultuous story of Pluto's fall from planethood from the perspective of the Former Ninth Planet himself.
Envisioning Pluto as a "planet being" with thoughts, feelings, and a life not too far different from our own out in the freezing boonies of the Kuiper belt, The Pluto Diaries delves into the events leading up to Pluto's dramatic demotion to "dwarf planet" and explores the aftermath of the controversial decision. Along the way, Pluto offers insight into the elite Planet Club and its members, as well as the many memorable characters that populate his eccentric but loveable homeland.
Field, a writer with a background in Linguistics, was intrigued by the history of Pluto and by people's readiness to identify with the picked-on planet. "The more I explored the topic," she says, "the more I realized this wasn't just an interesting story about astronomy; it was also a story about how important words are to human beings -scientists and lay people alike. Additionally, I saw the story as a reminder of the human component in science, something that is often overlooked and actually quite difficult to separate from the science itself."
With the spotlight on Pluto and the New Horizons flyby in recent years, and the push to reexamine the definition of planet, a new book on Pluto is well overdue. So, too, is a fresh approach -as introspective as it is comedic- to one of Science's most infamous gaffes: the all-too public humiliation of "Everybody's Favorite Planet." Pluto fans will delight; The Pluto Diaries tells the true story of Pluto's demotion with both humor and heart.
Scheduled to be released on Kindle in early May 2017, and available for pre-order now on Amazon.com. For more information and to view the book trailer, please see www.theplutodiaries.com.
Contact:
Kathleen Field
Email: press@theplutodiaries.com
Phone: 650-550-8396
Website: www.theplutodiaries.com (Press Kit Available)
