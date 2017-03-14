 
News By Tag
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Al Barsha
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Grab Your Dream Job at Dubai Job Fair Organized by Primacy Management Consultation

Looking for a job? Here's your chance to find one. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet more than 30 leading
 
 
Dubai-Job-Fair---01
Dubai-Job-Fair---01
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Travel

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
* Awards

AL BARSHA, UAE - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Looking for a job? Here's your chance to find one. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet more than 30 leading companies participating in the Dubai Job Fair organized by Primacy Management Consultation on Tuesday 14th March, 2017. The Job Fair that is targeted at white collar jobs only will be held at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai and is expected to attract more than 2000 applicants. The timings for the exhibition are from 9am to 7pm with an entrance fee of AED 100 per candidate.

Giving details of the fair, Mr Ibrahim Mohamed, CEO for Primacy Management Consultation, "We are delighted to announce the Dubai Job Fair that will bring together 30 corporate exhibitors from the UAE from various industries. Visitors to the show will have an opportunity to register for over 1500 positions now open in various industries. It is also an excellent opportunity for networking for senior and junior professionals seeking a permanent, part- time, temporary, or internship offers.

For exhibitors the Dubai Job Fair is fantastic platform to promote their employment opportunities, products, courses or brands to over 2000 attendees. Among the attendees will be professionals seeking a new career path as well as candidates seeking training opportunities, fresh graduates and college and university students.

Dubai Job Fair 2017

Tuesday 14th March, 2017

9am – 7pm

Venue: Al Garhoud Ballroom at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai (2 minutes' walk from GGICO Metro station)

Dress for Success! Bring your Resume!

* For white collar positions only

** Tickets available at the entrance of the venue - AED 100

About Primacy Management Consultation

Primacy Management Consultation is a dynamic and experienced management consultancy firm based in UAE, providing one stop management solutions, including: human resources, recruitment, training, business setup, admin, and public relations consultation. The company's vision is to be one of the leading management consulting firms and number one job portal in the Middle East.

Primacy Management Consultation

P.O Box: 124830, Saif Zone - Sharjah

www.primacymc.com

For media contact:

Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com

http://www.mpj-pr.com

Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Travel
Industry:Travel
Location:Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Projunction News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share