News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Grab Your Dream Job at Dubai Job Fair Organized by Primacy Management Consultation
Looking for a job? Here's your chance to find one. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet more than 30 leading
Giving details of the fair, Mr Ibrahim Mohamed, CEO for Primacy Management Consultation, "We are delighted to announce the Dubai Job Fair that will bring together 30 corporate exhibitors from the UAE from various industries. Visitors to the show will have an opportunity to register for over 1500 positions now open in various industries. It is also an excellent opportunity for networking for senior and junior professionals seeking a permanent, part- time, temporary, or internship offers.
For exhibitors the Dubai Job Fair is fantastic platform to promote their employment opportunities, products, courses or brands to over 2000 attendees. Among the attendees will be professionals seeking a new career path as well as candidates seeking training opportunities, fresh graduates and college and university students.
Dubai Job Fair 2017
Tuesday 14th March, 2017
9am – 7pm
Venue: Al Garhoud Ballroom at Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai (2 minutes' walk from GGICO Metro station)
Dress for Success! Bring your Resume!
* For white collar positions only
** Tickets available at the entrance of the venue - AED 100
About Primacy Management Consultation
Primacy Management Consultation is a dynamic and experienced management consultancy firm based in UAE, providing one stop management solutions, including: human resources, recruitment, training, business setup, admin, and public relations consultation. The company's vision is to be one of the leading management consulting firms and number one job portal in the Middle East.
Primacy Management Consultation
P.O Box: 124830, Saif Zone - Sharjah
www.primacymc.com
For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-
http://www.mpj-
Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse