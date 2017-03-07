News By Tag
Lyncean Technologies Signs AXT Pty Ltd as Representative in Australia and New Zealand
AXT have been appointed Lyncean Technologies exclusive distributor for Australia and New Zealand. Lyncean manufacture the Compact Light Source, a miniature synchrotron that also produces high brilliance radiation suited to high-end research.
Synchrotrons are stadium-sized facilities providing a high brilliance radiation source increasingly indispensable across nearly all areas of scientific investigation. These range from areas as diverse as protein structure determination, medical research and therapy through to areas such as advanced material engineering, nanotechnology, geology and archaeology.
Synchrotrons require massive infrastructure investments and a significant number of highly technical support staff. Lyncean have created the Compact Light Source (CLS), a system 200 times smaller, yet comparable in light intensity to a synchrotron and is designed to be operated by a postdoc, graduate student or beamline scientist.
The CLS fits in a typical laboratory space allowing the facility to be localized and more easily accessed by more researchers. Unlike conventional laboratory sources, the CLS creates a narrow beam of nearly monochromatic X-rays which are adjustable in energy, a characteristic feature unique to synchrotron radiation and is suitable for numerous imaging, diffraction, fluorescent, and scattering experiments carried out at synchrotron facilities.
"AXT was really our first choice for representing Lyncean in Australia and New Zealand. Their expertise in both x-ray generation devices and x-ray applications is extremely unusual for a manufacturer's representative,"
"We are excited to represent Lyncean and see a tremendous potential for the Lyncean Compact Light Source as a complement to the Australian Synchrotron,"
About Lyncean Technologies
Lyncean Technologies, Inc. is located in Fremont, California and was founded in 2001 to develop the Compact Light Source (CLS), a miniature synchrotron x-ray source based on research performed at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University. By replacing the conventional "undulator" magnets found in the large synchrotrons by laser technology, the entire device scales down in size by a factor of 200 in the CLS. The first commercial Lyncean CLS was purchased by researchers from the newly formed Center for Advanced Laser Applications in Germany, a joint project of the Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich and the Technical University Munich (TUM). The Munich CLS has been in routine operation since April 2015. For more information visit: http://www.lynceantech.com
About AXT Pty Ltd
AXT, established in 1995 is an Australian-based distributor of high-end analytical instruments and associated equipment. Headquartered in Sydney, they provide sales, service and spare parts support to their clients. They represent more than 20 manufacturers from all around the world ranging from multinationals to small and innovative startups. Operating from offices around Australia they service the Oceania region. For more information visit: http://www.axt.com.au.
