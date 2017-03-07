 
Plus Sized State Pageant Queen Added as Host for Diaspora Day Phoenix, Arizona

Ms Arizona Plus America 2016 Queen Supreme , Kimberly Draughan has been added as a host for this year's second annual Diaspora Day Festival April 15, at Indian Steele Park in Phoenix, Arizona.
 
 
Kim Draughan, Ms Arizona Plus America 2016 is hosting the Diaspora day Festival
Kim Draughan, Ms Arizona Plus America 2016 is hosting the Diaspora day Festival
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Festival
Cultural
Diaspora

Industry:
Event

Location:
Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
Events

PHOENIX - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Kimberly Draughan, also known as Kim, is the reigning Arizona State Plus Queen of the Ms Division which represents single women, plus size (14W +), over the age of 30 and is affiliated with the national pageant organization Miss Plus America. Kim also holds the title of Queen Supreme for earning the top overall score at the state level. Kimberly competed at the state and national level endorsing the  platform of voting rights and civil liberties, but  also has a passion for women's rights and body positivity.  Although a native of New Jersey , Kim grew up in Arizona and has always been committed to cultural diversity, the arts and it's awareness in Arizona. She brings lots of hosting experience from owning, producing and hosting her own Radio shows on MusicandMischief.com, RadioSupa.com and other online mediums, to Hosting as well as producing and or coordinating national concert series, celebrity and non profit fashion shows, car shows, award shows, modeling, music video appearances, public appearances, interviews and more. Kimberly can also be found around the valley weekly, hosting live interactive trivia games for Front Row Trivia Live. Kimberly brings a knowledgeable, grounded, delightful personality that will surely keep the flow of this festival on point. Kimberly mentioned that her one of her first appearances as the reigning Queen was at the 1st annual Diaspora Day , she stated "I am truly humbled!  It is an honor and pleasure to host the 2nd annual Diaspora Day festival in Arizona this year."

The  Diaspora Day Festival in Phoenix, Arizona  is brought to you by Black Wall Street Arizona in association with Arizona Caribbean Cultural Association and African Association of Arizona. This is history in the making  bringing together the people of African descent from all across Arizona. The mission is to Showcase celebrate and connect cultures within the African Diaspora. Join us  on an adventure  as we  travel the world and enjoy different foods, arts, crafts, music, small businesses, games and sports of different communities all in one place!  Get involved by presenting your business, volunteering your time,  showcasing your talents or just coming out with family and enjoying all the  fun in the Sun. The festivities start early this year with the 8 a.m. fishing lessons for anyone, all ages and the opening of our Kids Zone! This will include fun and cultural enrichment for our younger community!  hope to see you there !!

April 15,2017 8am to 8pm

-kid friendly -live performances -food -$5 entry

for more information call 602.301.5408 or visit https://www.BlackWallStreetPhx.Org/DiasporaDay

A 501(c) 3 event

for media RSVP and interview request contact Mr. Michael L. Ingram at 602.301.5408

To interview Kim Draughan or have her host your next event or  for more pageant information contact

KimDraughan@DraughanEnterprises.com or 602.821.8333... follow Kim and connect on all social media @kimdraughan

Draughan Enterprises
Kim Draughan
***@draughanenterprises.com
Source:Black Wall Street Phoenix / Diaspora Day
Email:***@draughanenterprises.com
Tags:Festival, Cultural, Diaspora
Industry:Event
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Events
