Plus Sized State Pageant Queen Added as Host for Diaspora Day Phoenix, Arizona
Ms Arizona Plus America 2016 Queen Supreme , Kimberly Draughan has been added as a host for this year's second annual Diaspora Day Festival April 15, at Indian Steele Park in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Diaspora Day Festival in Phoenix, Arizona is brought to you by Black Wall Street Arizona in association with Arizona Caribbean Cultural Association and African Association of Arizona. This is history in the making bringing together the people of African descent from all across Arizona. The mission is to Showcase celebrate and connect cultures within the African Diaspora. Join us on an adventure as we travel the world and enjoy different foods, arts, crafts, music, small businesses, games and sports of different communities all in one place! Get involved by presenting your business, volunteering your time, showcasing your talents or just coming out with family and enjoying all the fun in the Sun. The festivities start early this year with the 8 a.m. fishing lessons for anyone, all ages and the opening of our Kids Zone! This will include fun and cultural enrichment for our younger community! hope to see you there !!
April 15,2017 8am to 8pm
-kid friendly -live performances -food -$5 entry
for more information call 602.301.5408 or visit https://www.BlackWallStreetPhx.Org/
A 501(c) 3 event
for media RSVP and interview request contact Mr. Michael L. Ingram at 602.301.5408
To interview Kim Draughan or have her host your next event or for more pageant information contact
KimDraughan@
Draughan Enterprises
Kim Draughan
***@draughanenterprises.com
