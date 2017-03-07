News By Tag
Be Bold For Change: Women Filmmakers Take Action To Promote Diversity At Cannes Film Festival
Diversity Advocate and Global Disruptor Announces Independent Women In Formation Short Film Showcase And Awards At 70th Festival de Cannes
At a time when worldwide employment of women in film is disproportionately lower than men, Beyond Borders: Diversity in Cannes, the independent global filmmaker movement promoting diversity of age, gender, physical ability, race, religion and sexual orientation at the Cannes Film Festival, will provide a platform for women to promote their talent, creativity and storytelling prowess. With the grace of Meryl Streep, the spirit of Viola Davis and the actions of countless women fighting for gender parity across multiple disciplines, the Diversity in Cannes Women in Formation Short Film Showcase will celebrate the voice and power of women in film at the world's most prestigious entertainment industry event.
"At the risk of being labeled the angry black women, I am fed up with the reports, conferences and closed door discussions pertaining to diversity. As evidenced by the staggering statistics, it's clear, Hollywood and the global entertainment industry at large, don't give a damn about inclusion of any kind. As women, people of color, disabled and other marginalized groups, we're fighting an uphill battle, which we'll continue to lose, devoid audacious strategies to effect change," comments Yolonda Brinkley, creator of Beyond Borders: Diversity in Cannes. "Admittedly, I do not have an answer for the eradication of this blatant discrimination, but believe bold, fearless, collective action is a great start. With that, I invite you to join Beyond Borders: Diversity in Cannes, the movement to promote diversity and inclusion at the Cannes Film Festival, as we celebrate global women in film this May."
The Beyond Borders: Diversity in CannesWomen in Formation Short Film Showcase, will give special distinction to six to eight female filmmakers who depict honorable images of the feminine voice at an independent screening during Diversity Day at the Cannes Film Festival. To culminate, these women, along with general showcase participants and other trailblazing diversity advocates will be acknowledged at an awards reception in their honor. To be considered, female filmmakers are encouraged to submit their films and web-series to the 2017 Beyond Borders: Diversity in Cannes Short Film Showcase.
In celebration of Women's History Month, regular submission deadline is extended through March 31, 2017, for women. Use code WOMENINFORMATION at http://www.filmfreeway.com/
