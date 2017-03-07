 
March 2017





The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Significant Antitrust Issues

NEW YORK - March 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: "Significant Antitrust Issues for Healthcare & Pharma Industries: What Lies Ahead in 2017 & Beyond LIVE Webcast." This 1 and a half-hour event is scheduled for March 21, 2017 from 12:00pm to 1:30pm (ET).

Event Synopsis:

Due to the significant changes in the healthcare markets, regulatory developments, technological advancements, financial pressures and other uncertainties, stakeholders in healthcare must carefully consider their legal rights and exposure in forming new entities, alliances, insurance plans and programs, independent practice associations and consolidations among healthcare providers and institutions. The complexity of antitrust laws as applied to healthcare has in recent years pushed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to devote significant resources to monitoring healthcare related businesses and to prevent anticompetitive effects in the healthcare industry. Aside from FTC and DOJ, enforcement actions from other regulating bodies such as state Attorney Generals, consumer class actions and private actions by competitors are a source of potential liability for stakeholders in the healthcare industry.  Antitrust laws providing for treble damage and attorneys' fees to successful plaintiffs make this an important area to understand for potential plaintiffs and defendants in the healthcare industry.

In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of the significant antitrust issues for healthcare and pharma industries. Speakers will also highlight legal insights and recent developments with regard to this still evolving topic.

Key topics include:

• Overall antitrust concepts and application to healthcare
• Significant Court Decisions
• Government Enforcement and Private Actions
• Recent Trends and Developments
• Opportunities for Competitors and Consumers to protect competition
• Best Strategies for insurers, providers and institutions to Avoid Potential Risks and Pitfalls

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Fred Taylor Isquith

Partner

Schwartz & Thomashower LLP

William Thomashower

Attorney

Analysis Group

Dr. Samuel Weglein

Vice President

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/antitrus...

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
