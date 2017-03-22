News By Tag
Celebrity/Fashion Photographer Airic Lewis Keeping It Real In Hollywood
Celebrity/Fashion Photographer Airic Lewis gives real guidance to Models and Actors who come to Hollywood seeking fame in a very competitive industry.
He takes a personal interest in everyone that walks through his studio allowing them the space to be open and building a relationship of trust. As he explained in one of his interviews "I have a short amount of time to work with some clients so my goal is to get them comfortable so I can bring out the best in them. Casting directors look at photos so quickly and your photo has to stand out, my goal is for the casting director to really feel who the talent is in one glance". His studio(Nirvana Hollywood Studios) is nestled in the Wilshire corridor and with the metro station coming soon to La Brea/Wilshire Airic is excited about the changes in his busy neighborhood.
ABOUT AIRIC LEWIS
While borne of Midwestern roots in Omaha, NE, Eric's images and videos reflect his colorful and diverse background that embodies a global spirit. Airic's mother encouraged her young son not be constrained to the city limits Omaha, NE. Airic began taking pictures while trying to build his modeling portfolio in Atlanta, GA in the early 90's. Unsatisfied by the impersonal approach and direction his photographers provided, Airic believed he could do a better job. What began as a hobby, soon morphed into passion and love for the art of photography. Photography provided the opportunity to show people the world through his eyes. Airic refined his skills at the Atlanta College of Art and began a freelancing career working with diverse clientele in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and New York.
Airic understands every aspect of the process which enables him to service his clients' specific needs. To this end, he has also developed refined skills in makeup artistry and wardrobe styling, He often wears the hat of a photographer, makeup artist and stylist on many of his photoshoots.
With over 22 years experience as a professional freelance photographer/
As a credit to him his reach of experience in the industry, Airic was one of 12 finalists chosen to star in the WE television show, Style Me hosted by Rachel Hunter in 2009 and "The Shot by Tyra Banks aired on VH-1 in 2010 Most recently Airic Shot, edited and directed his latest 2016 "The Godfather in Law" , Catwalk of Hollywood "Nowhere To Hide" "Hollywood Homicide" & The Last Job and coming 2016 Family Biz..
Airic serves as the head Costume and Art Director, Makeup Artist for several upcoming short films like Nowhere to Hide ,The Last Job, Hollywood Nights,Catwalk of Hollywood, LA Proper and Net Profits. and also launched a new online magazine on 4-16-14 called "The Hollywood Elevator Magazine" In March of 2014, Airic's photography was auctioned at the Temple Beth Hillel Day School Wine Experience to support the fight against autism.
To book Airic visit: Website:http://www.nirvanastudioshwood.com/
