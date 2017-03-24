News By Tag
Coast To Coast Comedy All-Stars Classic with Honest John. March 24th at the BRG!
Featuring "Martin Lawrence 1st Amendment Stand Up" Alumni. Two incredible shows! One Night Only!
The All-Stars are headed to the East Bay for one night of crowd pleasing comedy. "Coast To Coast" the All-Stars Comedy Classic brings light-hearted uncontainable laughter. Get ready for a night of carefree stand-up.
Relax and mingle before the show. Check out the appetizer buffet while listening to the mix of DJ Nick Basta. Explore your options. Experience the night as a VIP with dinner and table service.
The show will be at the Black Repertory Group Theater located at 3201 Adeline Street in Berkeley, Ca 94703. One block south of the Ashby BART Station.
Friday, March 24, 2017
Two incredible shows at 8 PM and 10 PM. Doors open one hour before showtime.
Advance pre-sale tickets are on sale now. General Admission is $20. VIP Front Section is $40. VIP Table Service is $50. Group Specials are 4 for $70.
At-Door Admission is subject to availability. General Admission is $25. VIP Front Section is $45. VIP Table Service is $55. Group Specials are 4 for $75.
Appetizer Buffet is $10
Tickets are on sale now at http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/
To order tickets by phone call Brown Paper Tickets, 24 hours a day, 1-800-838-3006.
To RSVP for VIP Table Service and Dinner Reservations please call 415-322-0945.
Social Media Check-In at https://www.facebook.com/
___________
More about the Comedians:
Honest John is an alumni of "Martin Lawrence 1st Amendment Stand Up" and BET's "Comic View". He has appeared in movies: The Wash, and For Da Love Of Money. A comedic legend Honest John continues to travel the comedy circuit bringing the honest truth to the masses. Stay tuned for the upcoming release of his latest project "Heaven On Seven". For interviews and bookings contact 'Honest' John Basinger at https://www.facebook.com/
Chris Thomas is a master impressionist of over 2000 voices. Most famously known as 'The Mayor' of BET's "Rap City". He is an alumni of comedy series "Russel Simmons Def Comedy Jam" and was honorably featured on HBO's comedy special "Chez Whoopi". Keep an eye out for more from Chris Thomas as he travels "Coast To Coast" with the Comedy All-Stars Classic. For interviews and bookings contact Chris Thomas at https://www.facebook.com/
Cheryl 'The Soccer Mom' Anderson is no stranger to the Bay Area stage. She has appeared in several comedy contests including the 2012 Bay Area Black Comedy Competition and Festival – BABCCF; 'The Soccer Mom' has traveled the comedy circuit as one of the funniest moms to ever take the stage. She has also appeared in TV Series: The Doctors and Elders React. Stay tuned for the release of Cheryl's latest project "Beyond The Rye". For interviews and bookings contact Cheryl 'The Soccer Mom' Anderson at http://www.cherylthesoccermom.com/
Erik 'Awesome' Alston is a up and coming stand up comedian bringing the heat as he is set to trail-blaze the comedy scene by delivering AWESOME comedy! For interviews and booking contact Erik 'Awesome' Alston at https://www.facebook.com/
___________
About Black Repertory Group, Inc.
Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater.
For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...
To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.
Contact
510-652-2120
info@blackrepertorygroup.com
End
