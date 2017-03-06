Podcast Guest JJ Ramberg is On The Postive Phil Podcast

JJ Ramberg is the co-founder of Goodshop and the host of Your Business on MSNBC Chats With Business Podcast Host of The Positive Phil Show

JJ Ramberg is the co-founder of Goodshop and the host of Your Business on MSNBCGoodShop (formerly Goodsearch) provides a database of digital coupons from more than 32,000 merchants including Amazon, Target, Staples, Best Buy, etc. The company has partnered with 113,000 nonprofits and schools and shares commissions earned from purchases at participating stores with the shoppers chosen cause. As of September, 2015 more than $12 million has been donated.GoodShop was founded in November 2005 by siblings Ken Ramberg (Co-Founder of JOBTRAK, purchased by Monster.com and operating today as MonsterCollege)and JJ Ramberg, host of MSNBC's weekend show Your Business. In 2011, Scott Garell, former President of Ask Networks, including Ask.com and Dictionary.com, joined GoodSearch as CEO.JJ Ramberg is the host of msnbc's "Your Business," the only television show dedicated to issues affecting small business owners and co-author of It's Your Business: 183 Essential Tips that Will Transform Your Small Business, available October 16th. Now in its seventh season, the program has profiled hundreds of small business owners and offered advice from countless small business experts and investors. In addition, Your Business guests have included Senate and House Small Business Committee members, the head of the Small Business Administration, and members of the Cabinet.Before joining msnbc, Ramberg was a reporter at CNN, where she covered a wide range of topics, ranging from breaking news to profiles of the country's top business leaders. Her extensive field experience includes reporting from Biloxi, Miss., and New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. She also hosted the daytime talk program "The Flipside" on CNNfn and was a producer on CNN's profile program "Pinnacle." She began her television career at NBC News, where she was an associate producer at Dateline NBC.