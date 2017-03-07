 
News By Tag
* Game Testing
* Quality Assurance
* Game Development
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

The Experts at senseQA partnered Game Dev Underground for a live chat on QA for games

Who is testing your game? What do you test and when? How do you test it? How do you measure your testing?
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Game Testing
* Quality Assurance
* Game Development

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The awesome individuals over at SenseQA shared these questions and other secrets during last Friday's live session at Game Dev Underground chat. For 1 hour Martin and his team from SenseQA went over what specifically you should test in your game, how to actually test it, and how to make sure you're doing it all the right way.

Tim Ruswick, an Indie Game Evangelist and Consultant from Los Angeles, USA, is asking live the key questions to show the essence about quality assurance for games

When you should test your game? Should you be testing it DURING development? After?

I recommend to get the first QA cycle done in the early stage of development.

The development gets much easier when you have a QA specialist by your side.

I have found it is much cheaper to have quality assurance done on your first playable build. Bugs are identified early and it helps you deliver your project smooth and easy.

What's the best way to test something like a UI? How do you know if it's easy to use and navigate?

User interface testing means to validate all the screens of the application. My best tip is always mind to have a back button and never let your navigation bar exceed the two steps from the home screen.

How do you test performance on various devices?

We usually begin with the simplest device. senseQA has a wide range of devices in many hardware-OS configurations. We use selected devices depending on the type of project. It is not easy to keep such amount of devices on standby just for testing. This is why signing up for QA service helps you investigate your quality better than you can do it by yourself.

How do you test things that exist only in the game world. How do you make sure puzzles are not too hard?

Each game has its major objective: To Hold Players' Attention. senseQA has the know-how for common difficulty ranges for each target group of users. We are able to evaluate and suggest difficulty adjustments to maintain best User Experience and Satisfaction.

A good tip: Any purchase should enable a new character or scene upgrade. People are more willing to "upgrade the experience" than just to "remove ads"

When testing UX, do you need to use new people all the time? It seems like using the same testers might be counter productive, since they won't be looking at things for the first time.

A professional tester represents a large variety of regular users while a single user represents himself only.Testerscontinue to develop their productivity because they are not looking to have fun, but they are looking for possible improvements, issues, leaks and fails.

Where can people find you online?

Our website is: www.senseqa.com

Our direct email address is: getqa@senseqa.com

Game Dev Underground (http://gdu.io/)

Media Contact
senseQA press
press@senseqa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@senseqa.com Email Verified
Tags:Game Testing, Quality Assurance, Game Development
Industry:Software
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
senseQA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share