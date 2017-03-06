News By Tag
Council of Residential Specialists Launches New Consumer Web Resource
The new web resource at crs.com includes a range of valuable information that can assist consumers through the buying and selling process and about working with CRS agents, who represent the top 3 percent of real estate agents in the U.S. CRS agents have more experience and training than the average agent and are dedicated to improving the real estate industry for homebuyers and sellers everywhere. The CRS Search tool allows consumers to search directly for a Certified Residential Specialist by city, state or zip code.
"It makes sense that the premier education association for residential real-estate should collaborate with consumers to help them make the best decision about buying or selling a home which is one of the most important decisions a person makes," said Leigh Brown, President of the Council of Residential Specialists. "CRS agents are part of a community of REALTORS® dedicated to improving the real estate industry for homebuyers and sellers everywhere."
The new consumer site has a clean, organized design filled with rich content that makes it easy for consumers to locate information and advice on the latest trends in the housing market, selling and buying tips, moving, home pricing and more. It also provides information about working with a CRS agent, who is required to have between 25 and 150 transactions and between 16 and 80 additional hours of education beyond what's required for the average Realtor®.
"Consumers can trust working with a CRS Realtor®, who is looking out for their best interested and willing to put all their knowledge and experience to work for them," said Brown. "A CRS agent adheres to a strict code of ethics that binds them to perform in the best interest of their clients at all times."
The Council of Residential Specialists is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). CRS supports its 32,000 REALTOR® members with training and education, events, mentoring and networking opportunities. It awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.
For more information or to find an CRS Realtor® in your area, visit the CRS Consumer Webpage at https://crs.com/
