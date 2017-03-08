#GiveHealthy: The Great American Healthy Food Drive

A Movement to Change the Most Popular Form of Giving in the US

Highlights Hunger as a Health Issue

Makes it possible to donate fresh fruits, fresh vegetables & other healthy food MENDHAM, N.J. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- #GiveHealthy is designed to solve a big problem.



Donating food to food drives is one of the most popular forms of giving in the US. More people donate food than watch the Super Bowl each year, a great display of the public's interest in supporting one of our most pressing social issues - hunger.



However, traditional food drives are limited to non-perishable donations, often highly processed, nutrient deficient food. The 42 Million+ people struggling with food insecurity also face high rates of diet related health issues – things like obesity, diabetes, cancer – due to a lack of access to healthy food. A lot of food that gets donated actually worsens these health conditions.



What's needed are healthy food donations.



#GiveHealthy provides an easy way for people to donate fresh fruits, fresh vegetables and other healthy food so that people struggling with hunger get the kind of food they really need. It's also designed to heighten public awareness that hunger is a health issue and to get people thinking about the kind of food they should donate.



#GiveHealthy starts in March with a two month Get Involved! phase during which groups can join the campaign as a partner, an ambassador or to sponsor their own #GiveHealthy food drive. Hunger organizations can join the campaign as well. The Donate! phase of the campaign will run during the entire month of May. The Gets Delivered! phase will take place in June and July as the healthy food is delivered to hunger organizations across the country.



Healthy food deliveries will be made in June and July to hunger organizations across the country.



#GiveHealthy was developed by a group of organizations working towards getting healthier food to those who lack access to it.



#GiveHealthy is guided by an



People love to donate food to support those facing hunger. It's an elemental and universal way of giving. #GiveHealthy is a movement to change this most popular form of giving so that people donate the kind of food that will have the most positive impact - healthy food.



Those who are interested in joining the #GiveHealthy movement can visit



