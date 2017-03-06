Attn: Business Editor re 2 Great poems about Business & a song about Money for National Poetry Month

This is about 2 great poems about business called "Sales Calls" and "It used to be Made in America," Plus...a song about money called "Big Bucks"

Robert Barrows, poet, adman, author, sculptor, songwriter and inventor

-- ATTN: BUSINESS EDITOR re 3 GREAT BUSINESS POEMS FOR NATIONAL POETRY MONTH (APRIL)HERE IS SOME INFORMATION ABOUT THREE GREAT BUSINESS POEMS THAT WOULD BE GREAT FOR NATIONAL POETRY MONTH (APRIL)…PLUS, THERE ARE ALSO SOME VERY INTERESTING THINGS THAT YOUR EDITORIAL DEPARTMENT CAN DO WITH SOME OF THESE ITEMS...Here are the poems:1) "SALES CALLS" (You can see a previous version of "Sales Calls" at https://www.prlog.org/123012842) "BIG BUCKS" (It's also a song!) You can hear a FREE CLIP of the song version of "Big Bucks" at www.barrows.com/music.html3) AND..."IT USED TO BE MADE IN AMERICA" (You can see the poem online at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.com and also at www.madeinusa.us.comFor more information:Robert Barrows, 650-344-4405HOW CAN THE BUSINESS DESK CELEBRATE NATIONAL POETRY MONTH?THEY CAN CELEBRATE WITH TWO GREAT POEMS AND A SONG ABOUT MONEY AND BUSINESS...The poems are "Sales Calls" and "It used to be made in America" by Robert Barrows, President of an advertising agency called R.M. Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California.The song is a song he co-wrote called "Big Bucks." Big Bucks started off as a poem and then Barrows turned it into a song with the help of a musician named Gary Warren, (currently in Sacramento, California). The song was released in 1999 and it got airplay on several radio stations that played rap and hip-hop.It is not too often that you see poems and songs about work and money and business, and for Poetry at Work Day, and also during National Poetry Month (April) as well as for World Poetry Day (March 21st), your editorial department can do some very interesting things with these poems and this song.Here is some more information and some suggestions on how to get a lot of mileage out of these items, according to Robert Barrows, author of these poems and co-author of the song lyrics.1) A poem about business called "Sales Calls.""Sales Calls" is a never-ending poem about the process of trying to make contact with potential buyers.Every salesperson in the world will identify with it, and here are some story ideas that might make for some very interesting articles and interaction with your audience:2) A song about money called "Big Bucks""Big Bucks" is a song about the hopes and dreams of pulling down big money.Some of the lyrics go like this: "It don't take brains. It don't take brawn. I only hope it don't take too long.""Everyone who is on the wrong side of the Income Inequality numbers will be able to relate to this song," says Barrows.You can hear a free clip of "Big Bucks" at www.barrows.com/music.html and there is also a link on that page where you can download the song for 99 cents on iTunes.Here is some background and information on the song and its airplay:Robert Barrows originally wrote "Big Bucks" as a poem in the mid 1980s after some second-string second baseman, who seldom hit over .200, got a multi-million dollar deal just for playing baseball.Then, in 1998, Barrows teamed up with a musician named Gary Warren, of Sacramento, California, and they co-wrote the song version of "Big Bucks."The song was released in 1999 to radio stations that played rap and hip-hop. "Big Bucks" and another song on the CD called "Run For Office," a satire on politics, both got some airplay.3) A poem called "It used to be Made in America"You can see it online at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.com and also at www.madeinusa.us.com'"It used to be Made in America' is a poem about the loss of jobs and the consequences of the outsourcing of jobs and manufacturing to other countries, says Barrows, and it paints a vivid picture of conflicting economic forces."The poem can be seen online at www.itusedtobemadeinamerica.comThe website currently just features the poem and pitches for the commercial possibilities. There is also a companion website called www.madeinusa.us.com. (At the moment, the content on both websites is identical.)Barrows hopes to be able to develop the poem into a series of projects such as songs and television programs that could help bring more attention to the need to start manufacturing more things here in America, and he hopes to be able to develop the website into a series of moneymaking directories that could help create a lot more business that would be made in America.The directory part of the project would be on the www.madeinusa.us.com websiteFor more information, and to arrange an interview with Robert Barrows, contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising and Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405.