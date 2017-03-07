 

How Many Rights and Freedoms Have Been Lost?

 
Ben confronts two Federal agents conducting illegal search.
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- It is generally agreed that, particularly since 9/11, Americans have had to relinquish some of their rights and/or freedoms in the name of national security.  The most obvious infringed-upon right is undergoing scrutiny from TSA at the airport, despite no probable cause for each individual traveler.  This activity violates the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures.

In a national survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, it was found that 53% of adults feel that the government threatens their personal rights while a survey by Rasmussen Reports found that nearly two-thirds of adults view the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, as their protection from tyranny.

Validating the earlier results, a recent social media "Rights & Freedom" survey conducted by IC Liberty Films LLC, producers of the movie In Search of Liberty, found that 82% of adult respondents believe that some of their rights or freedoms guaranteed in the Constitution or Bill of Rights have been violated or lost.  An overwhelming 98% in that same survey feel their individual "rights and freedoms can be lost due to people not fully understanding the Constitution and Bill of Rights."

The upcoming feature length movie, In Search of Liberty, has been produced with one purpose in mind - to educate young and old alike about the US Constitution and Bill of Rights in a highly entertaining manner.

Jimmy Hager stars as Ben, a captivating statesman from America's past, who takes a modern-day family on a series of wild adventures.  With a spicy mix of humor, magic and logic, he opens their eyes to the origins and importance of the U.S. Constitution.

In order to get the movie marketed and distributed, IC Liberty Films is conducting an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign offering a wide variety of perks to supporters, including the movie DVD itself and many signed items by the cast, which includes Hager, Bobby Deen, Karen Boles, and more.

