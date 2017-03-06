 
News By Tag
* Washington mortgage
* Reverse mortgage Seattle
* Reverse mortgage Bellingham
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mortgage
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bellingham
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1211109876


Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses Shopping Around Banks & Lenders

 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - March 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you recently gone through the home buying process, and spent week after week trying to find the ideal home? You may have thought the hard part was over after you finally selected your choice, but sometimes that is only the beginning. If you struggle to make the financial side of things work, it may be a long time before you really obtain that dream home. Fortunately, Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to take care of this complex area for you.

There are many real estate financial myths, including that it is best to shop around a ton of banks and lenders to obtain the best rates. In reality, a mortgage banker has access to a major network of banks, credit unions, and finance companies. And, because they aren't beholden to any bank or lender, there are no special interests involved. Having Marie's unbiased guidance, as well as her ability to keep an eye on the markets, can have a major benefit for your transaction.

Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.wa-mortgage.com or call (360) 676-9600.
End
Source:Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Washington mortgage, Reverse mortgage Seattle, Reverse mortgage Bellingham
Industry:Mortgage
Location:Bellingham - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share