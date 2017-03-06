News By Tag
Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses Shopping Around Banks & Lenders
There are many real estate financial myths, including that it is best to shop around a ton of banks and lenders to obtain the best rates. In reality, a mortgage banker has access to a major network of banks, credit unions, and finance companies. And, because they aren't beholden to any bank or lender, there are no special interests involved. Having Marie's unbiased guidance, as well as her ability to keep an eye on the markets, can have a major benefit for your transaction.
Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.
For more information visit http://www.wa-
