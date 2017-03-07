News By Tag
Flagler Beach Rotary Plans 7th Annual Cycle Flagler
Share this: The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is once again planning its 7th annual Cycle Flagler Ride for Rotary scheduled for April 30th at the Flagler Executive Airport. #CycleFlagler #Rotary6970
"Since 2010, this ride has been the premier ride in our area," said Flagler Beach Rotary President Cindy Dalecki. "The sponsors and participants tell us that they feel good about supporting this event because they know that their contributions go toward doing good in our community and in the world – besides that, it's a lot of fun," Cindy added.
Cycle Flagler will kick off at 8:00 am (with an optional 7:00 am start for Century riders) at the Flagler Executive Airport and will offer a variety of ride distances ranging from 25 – 100 miles through some of the area's most scenic roads. Registration and sponsorship opportunities for both events are available at flaglerbeachrotary.org.
The event is expected to attract cyclists from throughout Florida and beyond. The well-established event has become a not-to-be-missed ride for both local cyclists and visitors who travel from many states to participate.
The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach held their seventh annual 5k fundraiser on February 4th. The race was their sixth race on the runway at the Flagler Executive Airport, and the first race at night.
"All I can say is wow," said Flagler Beach Rotary President Cindy Dalecki. "This was by far our largest attended race with 329 runners and walkers," she added. The club raised over $10k through participants and over 30 sponsors.
Rotary is a global network of volunteers who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 200 countries. When you sponsor a Rotary Club of Flagler Beach event, you support the following local and international projects: Project Share Christmas - Toys to more than 1300 children need, Project Share food – monthly groceries for 300 families, FPC and Matanzas HS Scholarships for graduating seniors, construction of the multi-sport fields in Bunnell near the Carver Gym, construction of the new Fitness Trail around the Bunnell Fields, purchase of pack 'n play portable cribs to help prevent SIDS in Flagler County, sponsoring and organizing the Flagler Beach Christmas parade, international projects including working with Rotarians worldwide to eradicate Polio, building wells for villages in Africa, supporting an orphanage in Paraguay, and purchasing a Mammogram machine for an underserved indigenous community in South America.
About the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach: The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach was chartered in November 1991 and just celebrated 25 years in Flagler Beach. The club currently has 35 members, and is a part of Rotary District 6970. Program speakers typically address a variety of interesting and important topics. The membership is a group of local business and community leaders from the fields of business, law, education, real estate, and government; including those who have retired from successful pursuits in these fields. All are welcome and are included in all our social and civic activities. For information about joining the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, please contact Cindy Dalecki at 386-566-3466. The club can also be reached at http://www.flaglerbeachrotary.org or https://www.facebook.com/
