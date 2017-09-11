Country(s)
Zombie Walkers Attack android game creator releases The Secret Princess as it becomes Amazon Video's #1 Bestseller Nollytoons
Amazon beats Disney to introduce original Black Princess named Sade in The Secret Princess Movie
Imagine Disney's Frozen with all Black characters; Well the first thing you need to do is to watch The Secret Princess out now on Amazon Movies
With the success of the movie on Kickstater having raised thousands of dollars from fans, there is no second guessing that The Secret Princess is a must see movie. The movie is now the poster image for Nollytoons(African Animation).
The Secret Princess is set to steal the spotlight from Frozen with the all black animated characters and talking animals. The Film created by a British Animation studio TransTales Entertainment (http://transtales.com/)
The Secret Princess:
https://www.youtube.com/
The Secret Princess is adapted from the book with the same title and the movie has such quality that could easily be mistaken for a Disney production. The film is made in 4k resolution which makes it one of the few animated movies with an IMAX standard. It is also in Blu-ray and High-Definition formats which are available to download from the studio's website www.TheSecretPrincess.com
Written and directed by Segun Williams, it stars Desmond Elliot as King Adede and Cuppy Otedola(popular daughter of Billionaire oil magnate) as Princess Sade.
The Secret Princess (http://www.thesecretprincess.com/)
Stills
https://www.slideshare.net/
Synopsis
A prince falls in love with a mysterious girl unaware she is a real princess switched for him at birth. A king wary of his crown and seeking for a male child to heir the throne led to a secret baby switch by the queen and a farmer's wife. Sade (https://www.amazon.com/
Princess Adaeze and Sade
https://www.youtube.com/
Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
