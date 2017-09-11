Zombie Walkers Attack android game creator releases The Secret Princess as it becomes Amazon Video's #1 Bestseller Nollytoons

 

September 2017
Amazon beats Disney to introduce original Black Princess named Sade in The Secret Princess Movie
 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Known for their popular android game title Zombie Walkers Attack, TransTales Entertainment has done it again this time with a feature animated movie.

Imagine Disney's Frozen with all Black characters; Well the first thing you need to do is to watch The Secret Princess out now on Amazon Movies

With the success of the movie on Kickstater having raised thousands of dollars from fans, there is no second guessing that The Secret Princess is a must see movie. The movie is now the poster image for Nollytoons(African Animation).

The Secret Princess is set to steal the spotlight from Frozen with the all black animated characters and talking animals. The Film created by a British Animation studio TransTales Entertainment (http://transtales.com/) aims to expand the narrative of Children entertainment.

The Secret Princess:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIEA1lEX0w8



The Secret Princess is adapted from the book with the same title and the movie has such quality that could easily be mistaken for a Disney production. The film is made in 4k resolution which makes it one of the few animated movies with an IMAX standard. It is also in Blu-ray and High-Definition formats which are available to download from the studio's website www.TheSecretPrincess.com

Written and directed by Segun Williams, it stars Desmond Elliot as King Adede and Cuppy Otedola(popular daughter of Billionaire oil magnate) as Princess Sade.

The Secret Princess (http://www.thesecretprincess.com/) is a Tale of a princess that goes through rejection and hence has to live her life in the jungle while in her place a farmer's son lives a luxurious life as the prince. The story brings to the fore front many delicate topics in a subtle way. It also deals with the wcj inferior treatment of female as compared to male child. The Secret Princess is entertaining and educative, a perfect family movie on Amazon.

Stills
https://www.slideshare.net/slideshow/embed_code/key/j0taljWuEj0K3R



Synopsis
A prince falls in love with a mysterious girl unaware she is a real princess switched for him at birth. A king wary of his crown and seeking for a male child to heir the throne led to a secret baby switch by the queen and a farmer's wife. Sade (https://www.amazon.com/Sade-Secret-Princess/dp/1499698623) the secret princess and her adopted mother are accused of being witches after the farmer disappears; they escape to the Jungle as the animals help them.


Princess Adaeze and Sade
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qVMgaTC1_NQ&t=19s


You can download your copy online now http://www.thesecretprincess.com/
Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQGjZLyxHyk&t=7s

Source:TransTales Entertainment
Email:***@transtales.com Email Verified
