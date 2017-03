Thru Hiking the Appalachian Trail with Sam Ducharme

Come join Sam Ducharme as he takes you through the trail towns, over the mountaintops and through the back country of the Appalachian Trial. At the Oliver Wolcott Library on Thursday, April 6, 2017 from 7:00- 8:00 p.m.

-- Those who attend this program will be treated to a modern-day adventure. Sam Ducharme set out on a 2,180 mile, 14 state backpacking trip from Springer Mountain, Georgia to Mt. Katahdin Maine. During his six month journey he documented the rugged beauty of the Appalachian Mountains, the wildlife, the hardships encountered on the trail, as well as the people, culture and humanity at its finest. Come join him as he takes you through the trail towns, over the mountaintops and through the backcountry. The images and stories will leave you with a renewed awe of the beauty of our country and its people.See his gear, how he cooked, and hear what it is like sleeping in a hammock for six months through three seasons. You will also hear how Sam returned to the trail the following year, connecting with aspiring Thru Hikers, paying it forward, and his return to the summit of Katahdin one year later.Sam Ducharme is a retired K9 Officer and is a lifelong resident of Connecticut. He has two adult sons, both serving in the United States Air Force. As an avid outdoorsman, and finding the empty-nest, Sam decided to buy a backpack and a plane ticket to Georgia. From there, he started walking north. With no prior backpacking experience, he learned on the trail. Gear, trail nutrition, enduring the elements, and the logistics involved in a long distance backpacking trip were hard lessons. After 20 years working within Connecticut's prisons, the search for a positive recharge resulted in a life changing journey.All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public.is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto http:// www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.