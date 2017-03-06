News By Tag
Tuscany Pointe in North Naples is now 80-percent sold out
Appealing to growing families and active adults alike, Tuscany Pointe continues to offer luxurious single-family homes at the price of many townhomes in the prestigious north Naples area. Several move-in ready homes are now available near upscale shopping, great schools and Gulf beaches.
The public is invited to tour the professionally decorated Delray model. This well-appointed plan features an open kitchen and a living room that opens to an expansive lanai for casual family entertaining. With 2,034 square feet of living space, the Delray offers three bedrooms, two baths, and a flex room that can be used as a den or a fourth bedroom and a two-car garage.
Located near the corner of Vanderbilt and 951, Tuscany Pointe has recently added a selection of new budget-conscious plans to its portfolio of 11 distinctive homes. Home seekers will discover great value and a home that is easy to maintain in the new Bristol plan. This single-story home features two bedrooms, a den and a two-car garage. An open kitchen encourages easy conversation while entertaining in the living or dining rooms, which look out onto a gracious outdoor living space.
Tuscany Points offers home plans ranging from 1,714 to 3,609 square feet of living space. This beautiful community is conveniently situated near upscale shopping at the Mercato and Waterside Shops, fine dining, championship golf, fishing, boating, Naples' famous beaches, and the schools of North Naples.
To learn more and schedule a tour of the model home at Tuscany Pointe, call sales agent Ingrid McDowell at (239) 248-4698 (tel:(239)%20248-
Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 14 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/
