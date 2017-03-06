Playo App helps to book sports facilities in Dubai!

With the Playo app book venues, get tips,choose trainers, gain points & do much more! Download & install the app now for the best experience. If you want to play badminton in Dubai & need information regarding venue booking,trainers etc try Playo app

Media Contact

Mr. Rajat Sharma

971544900050

***@sportsetech.com Mr. Rajat Sharma971544900050

End

-- If you are interested to play badminton in Dubai or organize a racquet competition in the city, but can't find a suitable venue, use Playo App. It is a cross-platform application that can be used to book sports facilities in many different cities of the world including Dubai. Now, you do not have to go all the way to Dubai to book sporting facilities and arenas. With Playo app you can even avoid costly membership fees and registration costs. Contact the sports venues directly and book the venues for the required dates.If you have always hated waiting for your turn at the badminton court, now Playo lets you have your own court – all for yourself for as long as you want! Bookings made through Playo are easy and convenient. You can make payments in the most hassle-free way using the Playo app.The application is actually the largest platform for your sporting needs. It is definitely the one-stop solution. With this application you do not just find sports arenas in Dubai, but can also find suitable trainers, get tips, and find answers to all your queries. It is an application that lets you choose the arenas where you'd like to play. With it you can register for participating in competitions, book courts for a community game, and do lots more!With Playo, play badminton in Dubai and let your friends participate too. The application comes with chatting facilities so that you can talk about sports, learn new skills, and make your own team for playing badminton. You can even track your events and gain playpal ratings, which can help to boost your sporting skills. What's more? You can stay updated on the latest news and updates. Also get regular alerts and notifications regarding scores and information on competitions around. So, if you are definite that you'd choose to play badminton in Dubai, install the Playo app. The loyalty points acquired through booking sporting facilities in Dubai can further reduce the cost of availing such facilities further. So, do not hesitate. Using Playo is a smart way to make sure that you are at the right venue and are playing games using expert tips.Visit the website of this online company at www.sportsetech.com and acquire more information about it.Phone No.: +971544900050, +971559170850Email: uae@playo.coWebsite: www.sportsetech.com--End--