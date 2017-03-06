 
SUSE Completes Acquisition of Talent and Technology Assets from HPE

Company now poised for more growth and momentum with enterprise-grade open source software-defined infrastructure and application platforms
 
 
March 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SUSE® has completed its acquisition of technology and talent from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), which SUSE announced late last year (https://www.suse.com/newsroom/post/2016/suse-acquires-openstack-iaas-and-cloud-foundry-paas-talent-and-technology-assets-from-hpe-to-accelerate-growth-and-entry-into-new-markets/). SUSE will use the acquired assets to expand its OpenStack Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution and accelerate the company's entry into the growing Cloud Foundry Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) market.

"The completion of this acquisition is one more important step in SUSE's ongoing growth and expansion strategy," said Nils Brauckmann, CEO of SUSE. "We're excited to welcome the many new team members into our organization and incorporate these great technologies into our portfolio. Our customers and partners will immediately benefit from the increased depth, breadth and value this brings to our enterprise-focused software-defined infrastructure solutions."

The acquired OpenStack assets will be integrated into SUSE OpenStack Cloud, and the acquired Cloud Foundry and PaaS assets will enable SUSE to bring to market a certified, enterprise-ready SUSE Cloud Foundry PaaS solution for all customers and partners in the SUSE ecosystem. In addition, HPE has named SUSE a preferred open source partner for Linux, OpenStack IaaS and Cloud Foundry PaaS. The two companies also have a non-exclusive agreement under which HPE may OEM SUSE's OpenStack IaaS and SUSE's Cloud Foundry PaaS technology for use inside HPE's Helion OpenStack and Helion Stackato solutions.

For more details on this acquisition, visit www.suse.com/communities/blog/its-official-suse-completes.... For more information about SUSE cloud solutions, see www.suse.com/cloud.

Source:SUSE
