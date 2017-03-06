News By Tag
SUSE Completes Acquisition of Talent and Technology Assets from HPE
Company now poised for more growth and momentum with enterprise-grade open source software-defined infrastructure and application platforms
"The completion of this acquisition is one more important step in SUSE's ongoing growth and expansion strategy," said Nils Brauckmann, CEO of SUSE. "We're excited to welcome the many new team members into our organization and incorporate these great technologies into our portfolio. Our customers and partners will immediately benefit from the increased depth, breadth and value this brings to our enterprise-focused software-defined infrastructure solutions."
The acquired OpenStack assets will be integrated into SUSE OpenStack Cloud, and the acquired Cloud Foundry and PaaS assets will enable SUSE to bring to market a certified, enterprise-ready SUSE Cloud Foundry PaaS solution for all customers and partners in the SUSE ecosystem. In addition, HPE has named SUSE a preferred open source partner for Linux, OpenStack IaaS and Cloud Foundry PaaS. The two companies also have a non-exclusive agreement under which HPE may OEM SUSE's OpenStack IaaS and SUSE's Cloud Foundry PaaS technology for use inside HPE's Helion OpenStack and Helion Stackato solutions.
