The Best SUP Paddles announced by OutsidePursuits.com

OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated SUP Paddles.
 
 
Carbon Fiber SUP Paddle by Super Paddles
Carbon Fiber SUP Paddle by Super Paddles
 
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - March 12, 2017 - PRLog -- OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following SUP Paddles after extensive testing of durability, stability and weight.

The Winners are:

Editors' Choice - Carbon Fiber 3-Piece Adjustable SUP Paddle by Super Paddles

The Adjustable SUP Paddle by Super Paddles is the lighest carbon fiber SUP paddle that was tested. The Paddle has a 100% carbon fiber shaft and the paddle blade has a thin bamboo veneer for an attractive design. The paddle breaks into 3 pieces for easy transport and storage. The paddle is durable and chip reistant and wins the "Editors Choice" award.

Top Pick -Pure Carbon Fiber 3-Piece Adjustable SUP Paddle by iGK

This 3 piece carbon fiber SUP paddle by iGK is one of lighest SUP paddle on the market coming in at just under 2 pounds. The paddle can be adjusted in length from 72 to 86 inches (180 to 218 cm). When broken down it measures only 36 inches (91 cm) and comes wth a protective carry bag for transporting the paddle.

Best Buy - Adjustable CARBON FIBER 'Slider' SUP Paddle by BPS

Bullet Proof Surf has created a very high performance SUP paddle for paddlers who are looking for light weight and performance. The shaft and paddle are contructed of 100% carbon fiber for lighweight and durability. The SUP paddle adjusts in length from 1760mm (69 inches) to 2150 mm (85 inches), it does not however come apart. With good performance and a bargain price The Adjustable CARBON FIBER 'Slider' wins the "Best Buy" award.

Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-sup-paddle/

Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.

Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com

Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
Source:Outside Pursuits
Email:***@outsidepursuits.com
