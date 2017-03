Aspiring Writers Association of America appoints new National President

Contact

--Online PR News – 22-Feburary-2017 – Flint, Michigan – The Aspiring Writers Association of America was founded in 2013 by Cynthia L. Hatcher with the primary mission of motivating, inspiring, and educating aspiring and seasoned writers to further support their writing endeavors. AWAOA is proud to be one of the newly upcoming writing associations in the nation disseminating knowledge and providing aspiring writers with the necessary skills needed to prosper in their work.Well-known for transforming others' thoughts and ideas into written masterpieces, Tenita C. Johnson's writing style has catapulted her into a journalism success for over 17 years. Combined with her perfection of writing and her keen eye for spelling and grammatical errors, she established So It Is Written LLC.During her attendance at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she received a Bachelor of Journalism, she worked as both a writer and copy editor at the. This helped hone her writing and editing skills to successfully compete in today's literary industry and beyond.Johnson's recent appointment to the Aspiring Writers Association of America's National Headquarters is tailored to strengthen each AWAOA chapter nationwide with her servant-leadership style.Tenita is married to Jermaine Johnson and together they are the proud parents of three children.CONTACT:Aspiring Writers Association of AmericaCynthia L. Hatcher - Founder/CEOEmail: iwrite@awaoa.comURL: http://www.awaoa.com