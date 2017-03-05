News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Aspiring Writers Association of America appoints new National President
Online PR News – 22-Feburary-
Well-known for transforming others' thoughts and ideas into written masterpieces, Tenita C. Johnson's writing style has catapulted her into a journalism success for over 17 years. Combined with her perfection of writing and her keen eye for spelling and grammatical errors, she established So It Is Written LLC.
During her attendance at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where she received a Bachelor of Journalism, she worked as both a writer and copy editor at the Columbia Missourian. This helped hone her writing and editing skills to successfully compete in today's literary industry and beyond.
Johnson's recent appointment to the Aspiring Writers Association of America's National Headquarters is tailored to strengthen each AWAOA chapter nationwide with her servant-leadership style.
Tenita is married to Jermaine Johnson and together they are the proud parents of three children.
CONTACT:
Aspiring Writers Association of America
Cynthia L. Hatcher - Founder/CEO
Email: iwrite@awaoa.com
URL: http://www.awaoa.com
Contact
Aspiring Writers Association of America
Cynthia L. Hatcher
***@awaoa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse