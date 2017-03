World premiere "Building the Wall" a call to action at the Fountain

The newest play by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan was written in direct response to the immigration policies of the Trump administration, revealing a terrifying, inconceivable conclusion.

Building the Wall

Contact

Lucy Pollak Public Relations

***@lucypr.com Lucy Pollak Public Relations

End

-- As part of the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, the Fountain Theatre presents a new play by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright), written in direct response to the immigration policies of the Trump administration, revealing how those policies might lead to a horrifying yet inevitable conclusion.In the very near future, the Trump administration has carried out his campaign promise to round up and detain millions of immigrants. As a writer interviews the former supervisor of a private prison, it becomes clear how federal policy has escalated into something previously unimaginable.Multiple-award winnerdirectsat South Coast Rep and for HBO) and(Ovation Award for the Fountain's) in Schenkkan's riveting, harrowing and illuminating cautionary tale."This is an urgent cry of warning from a leading voice in the American theater," says Fountain co-artistic director. "It's an opportunity for the Fountain to make its voice heard through our art. This project is more than a play. It's already ignited a national firestorm with theaters across the country signing up to produce it."In an interview with BBC Newshour, Schenkkan noted that "Donald Trump is not unusual or extraordinary…this is the playbook of authoritarianism. The question, of course, is not what Donald Trump will do. It's what we, as citizens, will do to respond.""Audiences can expect to be very rattled by this play," notes Michetti. "Robert lays out a clear path of where we could all too easily end up if we don't change course. But the idea is not for people to go home depressed. It's a call to action. We've got to stop this from happening. We need to step up and exercise our rights as citizens to create positive change."To that end, the Fountain will host post-performance discussions throughout the run, and additional ancillary events are currently in the planning stages.Robert Schenkkan is the author ofwinner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama – the first play in the history of the Pulitzer to win before its New York premiere. He has written and published fourteen other full-length plays, includingand. His Broadway hit, starring Bryan Cranston broke two box office records, winning the Drama League Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, the Drama Desk Award, the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for History and Theater Award, and Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Actor, along with a stunning Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated film adaptation directed by Jay Roach. His playis a sequel to, and had its world premiere at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in July, 2013. His other TV credits includeandHe co-wrote the feature filmsand the Oscar-nominatedNational New Play Network (NNPN) is an alliance of non-profit professional theaters dedicated to the development, production, and continued life of new plays. Since its founding in 1998, NNPN has supported more than 200 productions nationwide through its innovative National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere program, which provides playwright and production support for new works at its Member theaters. Additional programs - its annual National Conference, National Showcase of New Plays, and MFA Playwrights Workshop; the NNPN Annual and Smith Prize commissions;its residencies for playwrights, producers and directors; and the organization's member accessed Collaboration, Festival, and Travel banks and online information sessions - have helped cement the Network's position as a vital force in the new play landscape. NNPN also strives to pioneer, implement, and disseminate ideas and programs that revolutionize the way theaters collaborate to support new plays and playwrights.opensand runs throughwith performancesonatat.; andat(dark Monday, March 20). Three preview performances take place on Wednesday, March 15; Thursday, March 16; and Friday, March 17, all at 8 p.m. Tickets range from; every Monday isis located at(at Normandie) in Los Angeles.Secure, on-site parking is available for. The Fountain Theatre is air-conditioned and wheelchair accessible. For reservations and information, callor go to www.FountainTheatre.com . Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ TheFountainTheatre . Follow us on Twitter:@fountaintheatre (https://twitter.com/fountaintheatre)