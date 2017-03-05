 
Industry News





Religious-themed cartoons for ONLY $5 (U.S.) - for a VERY LIMITED TIME ONLY!

These HILARIOUS one panel religion themed cartoons can be used in church bulletins, newsletters, flyers, magazines/periodicals, websites, blogs, e-mails, reports, overhead projector transparencies, church media projection, PowerPoint presentations...
 
 
CARTOONS- Hey - Where's the other worm - 800 x 600
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Religious-themed cartoons for ONLY $5 (U.S.) - for a VERY LIMITED TIME ONLY! Each cartoon is REGULARLY priced at $10 (U.S.) each...but until March 31, 2017 (as an INTRODUCTORY OFFER) each cartoon is ONLY $5 (U.S.) each! That's 50% OFF the regular price!

These HILARIOUS one panel religion themed cartoons can be used in church bulletins, newsletters, flyers, magazines/periodicals, websites, blogs, e-mails, reports, overhead projector transparencies, church media projection, PowerPoint presentations, take-home sheets, postcards, birthday cards, etc.

Many of these cartoons have been endorsed by such notables as Johnny Hart (creator of "B.C." and "The Wizard of Id"), Bil Keane (creator of "The Family Circus"), John McPherson (creator, "Close To Home), Rob Portlock (author, "Off The Church Wall") and many others.


Bruce Robinson is an award-winning, internationally published cartoonist whose work has appeared in Focus On The Family's 'Breakaway' magazine, The Saturday Evening Post, The National Enquirer, Woman's World, The Federal Lawyer, Medical Economics, Highlights For Children, FIRST for Women, Boys' Life, Cortlandt Forum, The Optimist, Country Woman, The Sun  and a host of other national periodicals. Additionally, many of his cartoons have appeared in numerous 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' titles as well as in greeting cards produced by Oatmeal Studios and Koala Publishing.  Please visit: http://www.gumroad.com/religioustoonz

Contact
RELIGIOUS TOONZ
***@hotmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hotmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Cartoon, Religious Cartoons, Comics
Industry:Religion
Location:Ft. Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
