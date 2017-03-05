GDH Looking to Sponsor Veterans for a Workshop on Building Dome Homes

Goldwell Dome Homes will sponsor Veterans to attend a Workshop on building dome homes as soon as funding is available to register Vets.

-- Bruce Barbre is in the process of creating Goldwell Dome Homes (GDH) and is in the startup phase on setting up the company. Mr. Barbre is in the process of raising funds to acquire legal assistance for the LLC, licensing, and other needs to become SEC compliant, however, he hopes to be able to sponsor one or more Veterans to attend a training Workshop on building dome homes."I don't need to wait until I have the company up and running to send Vets to the Workshop", states Mr. Barbre. "As soon as I have funding available to register Veterans for it, I can get them signed up. The next Workshop is Spring 2017 — April 4-8, 2017. The tuition for workshop is $2245.00 plus food, housing, and travel. Registration at the door is $2495.00. To be sure I have funds to send anyone to the Workshop, I estimate that having $3500 in place will insure covering all cost involved. During the week of Mar 13-17, I will be speaking with an attorney about having any funds received for sponsorship of Vets put in a Trust account. Every dollar will be accounted for."Anyone who would like to Sponsor a Veteran for the workshop or donate funds toward tuition can do so by Contacting Mr. Barbre via the company web site (link below)Veterans who are physically able to do construction work that would like to learn a new trade should also use the Contact form on www.GoldwellDomeHomes.com to be considered to attend the Workshop. Be sure to specify your interest in the comment box along with your location.Veterans who have construction experience and looking to start their own business could potentially use the Workshop training and their business experience to create their own business building dome homes.Whenever possible, GDH will be looking to Veterans who are qualified dome builders for Goldwell Dome Home building projects.For more information on Goldwell Dome Homes visit: