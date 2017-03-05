'The Christ Slayer' Feature Film Adds Two Powerful Actresses to Join Its Stellar Cast

Brittany Risner and Christine Marie

-- With cameras set to roll in Yuma, Ariz., next week on 'The Christ Slayer,' the final installment in Collective Development Incorporated's edgy faith-based 'Quest Trilogy,' two powerful Michigan actresses have joined an already stellar cast.Brittany Risner, an LA transplant and award-winning theater and independent film actress hailing from Grand Rapids, Mich., will play the role of 'Leah,' while the Detroit-based actress 'with a presence,' Christine Marie, has signed on to play 'Sabina.''Leah' is a courtesan who uses her beauty as currency, yet finds herself falling in love with Roman Centurian 'Longinus' (Carl Weyant).Ms. Risner was a theater and film major at Grand Valley State University (Allendale, Mich.), having participated in many plays in college and with Grand Rapids-area theater companies, followed by several independent film roles, both as a principal and supporting actress.Perhaps her most notable roles to date include 'America's Most Haunted' and opposite Kevin Sorbo, Kristy Swanson and John Ratzenberger in 'What If.'Ms. Marie, a talented and consistent performer in the Detroit area market, where she always brings 'Her A-Game,' whether in TV, film, voice over or commercial/PSA work, is coming off a strong appearance as the Circus Boss in CDI's 1870s-era faith-based feature, 'Wild Faith,' due out in the fall 2017.Like her colleague cast as Leah, Ms. Marie has a strong theater background. She's played supporting roles in Brigadoon and Hello Dolly and was Annie Oakley in a performance of 'Annie Get Your Gun.'Her film work has included titles such as Land of the Outlaws, Let the Child Dream, We Are Legion and Spirit of Mumbai.The Christ Slayer director, Nathaniel Nose, and CDI's DJ Perry ('Jesus') and his producing team, made these key final castings based on having worked with each actress and watching strong video auditions from each woman.The Christ Slayer is due out at Easter time in 2018.The first film in the trilogy, Forty Nights (directed by Jesse Low), is digitally remastered and will be released nationwide in early April, while the second installment, Chasing the Star, directed by Bret Miller and filmed last year in Yuma, is set for theatrical screenings in Michigan this spring, before its release during the Christmas season.#TCS #TheChristSlayer