Industry News





March 2017
Alan Lawless screens 'A Gentle Creature' in NYC

Up and coming filmmaker Alan Lawless screens 'A Gentle Creature' in NYC. At Lovecraft NYC Theater
 
NEW YORK - March 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Set NYC presents:  Lovecraft Film Screenings: Thursday Edition.  An event to help end NYC homelessness with Fruit of the Vine (www.fotvm.org) and help make NYC better.   The mission of Fruit of the Vine is to provide financial and other resources to people in homeless and poverty situations towards sustainable relief.   Film screenings happened on Thursday, February 23  2017.   7pm films networking party.  8:00 films screenings and performances by NYC's top talent.  @ Lovecraft NYC, 50 Ave B  NY NY.   Featuring  Alan Lawless with his film " A Gentle Creature"   Participating filmmakers include:

ADAM P MURPHY   (filmmaker)
Alan Lawless    (filmmaker)

Adam Taylor  (filmmaker)

About Lovecraft NYC:

Come be the first to see the impeccable artwork/design done by our local artist who have spent hundreds of hours making this place to the standards Lovecraft and his fans deserve. This place is great for LOVECRAFT fans, fans of steampunk, lovers of local art, lovers of live music, and of course lovers of great food and good drinks!

About Lovecraft NYC film screenings

Lovecraft NYC hold monthly short film screenings and short film networking parties. Lovecraft is name "Best New Venue" by Village Voice, Thrillest, & TONY

pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
Source:
Email:***@thesetnyc.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 11, 2017
