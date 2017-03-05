 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765


Phoenix Strategic Advisors Joins Webcast on How CFOs Contribute to Financial Strategy

Charlie Leichtweis offers insight into the future and evolving role of the CFO in strategic planning
 
Charlie Leichtweis, Partner, Phoenix Strategic Advisors
Charlie Leichtweis, Partner, Phoenix Strategic Advisors
LAKE FOREST, Ill. - March 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Phoenix Strategic Advisors partner Charlie Leichtweis will share his insights in how the CFO's role is changing, in an upcoming CFO Webcast titled "The CFO Playbook on Planning: Best Practices for Creating a Forward-Looking FP&A Function." The webcast, which will be broadcast on Tuesday, March 14 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, will feature a panel discussion on how CFOs have become valuable contributors to their companies' strategic decisions.

The role of the CFO has evolved far beyond the traditional task of compiling and analyzing data about past performance. Rather, CFOs now play a major role in forward-looking plans and identifying future opportunities and risks.

"The planning and analysis role has had to keep up with the rapid pace of business and technology," said Leichtweis. "Critical to success is the ability to turn financial data into actionable information for the purpose of giving the company a competitive advantage, often based on not just the information itself, but a shorter time horizon upon which to detect, analyze and act on that data."

According to Leichtweis, while traditionally the CFO's role was in analyzing past performance,  today the CFO is increasingly leveraging financial planning and analysis techniques to identify future opportunities as well as unseen risks. "Previously, the CFO asked the question, 'what happened' and 'why it happened' based on historical events," said Leichtweis. "Today, companies are using the increased analytical capabilities afforded them to go a step further, and answer the question: 'so what?' This helps organizations better come up with a strategic response plan, and a more accurate prediction of what the future holds."

"I'm very pleased to join this informative webcast from CFO Magazine," said Leichtweis. "Along with my co-panelists,, we will share new ways the CFO is taking on a more strategic role in guiding their organizations toward future growth."

Registration is free for the live webcast, and a recording will be available for those who are not able to attend.

About Phoenix Strategic Advisors

Phoenix Strategic Advisors, LLC assists companies in accelerating profitable growth. The consultancy's partners are a blend of former C-level corporate executives and proven consultants from leading consultancies including Booz Allen, A.T.Kearney, and BCG. The firm serves C-level clients in the consumer products, apparel, retail, manufacturing and distribution industries in creating demand based growth strategies. Phoenix specializes in using strategic planning frameworks, proprietary customer/consumer insights, market modeling, and predictive analytics to build defensible and innovative growth strategies for clients.

Media Contact
David Schutzman
203 550-8551
david@davidschutzmanmarketing.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12625851/1
End
Source:Phoenix Strategic Advisors
Email:***@davidschutzmanmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Charlie Leichtweis, Phoenix Strategic Advisors, Consulting, Cfo, FP&A, Business, Technology, Financial Data
Industry:Finance
Location:Lake Forest - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WGroup PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share