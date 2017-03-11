Country(s)
Phoenix Strategic Advisors Joins CFO Magazine Webcast on How CFOs Contribute to Financial Strategy
Charlie Leichtweis offers insight into the future and evolving role of the CFO in strategic planning
The role of the CFO has evolved far beyond the traditional task of compiling and analyzing data about past performance. Rather, CFOs now play a major role in forward-looking plans and identifying future opportunities and risks.
"The planning and analysis role has had to keep up with the rapid pace of business and technology,"
According to Leichtweis, while traditionally the CFO's role was in analyzing past performance, today the CFO is increasingly leveraging financial planning and analysis techniques to identify future opportunities as well as unseen risks. "Previously, the CFO asked the question, 'what happened' and 'why it happened' based on historical events," said Leichtweis. "Today, companies are using the increased analytical capabilities afforded them to go a step further, and answer the question: 'so what?' This helps organizations better come up with a strategic response plan, and a more accurate prediction of what the future holds."
"I'm very pleased to join this informative webcast from CFO Magazine," said Leichtweis. "Along with my co-panelists,, we will share new ways the CFO is taking on a more strategic role in guiding their organizations toward future growth."
Registration is free for the live webcast, and a recording will be available for those who are not able to attend.
About Phoenix Strategic Advisors
Phoenix Strategic Advisors, LLC assists companies in accelerating profitable growth. The consultancy's partners are a blend of former C-level corporate executives and proven consultants from leading consultancies including Booz Allen, A.T.Kearney, and BCG. The firm serves C-level clients in the consumer products, apparel, retail, manufacturing and distribution industries in creating demand based growth strategies. Phoenix specializes in using strategic planning frameworks, proprietary customer/consumer insights, market modeling, and predictive analytics to build defensible and innovative growth strategies for clients.
