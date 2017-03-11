News By Tag
We Made It To 25 Facebook Likes, Next Milestone 100 Likes
Having reached the milestone of 25 Likes, this Facebook page has now been tagged @LowCostHomes4Vets giving us a new FB URL.
Bruce Barbre, Vietnam Veteran (aka Bruce Goldwell author/enterpreneur)
The GDH Phase I plan is insure that Disabled Veterans needing affordable housing are given an opportunity to acquire housing in the first phase of construction as well as other Veterans in need. Housing will also be available for other in need including seniors, disabled citizens, and others who need safe affordable housing.
Mr. Barbre is creating a plan to launch this new startup company and eventually raise investment capital to acquire land, licensing, SEC Compliance, engineering drawings, permits, and begin construction of his Goldwell Dome Home communities. He is also building a team of successful professionals to help him achieve his goals.
Summarized Capital Plan:
Current: $2,500 Via GoFundMe Fundraiser Small Donations $5 - $50 (See company website to link).
Forthcoming:
After SEC Compliant: Equity Investing (See INVESTOR RELATIONS on company website www.GoldwellDomeHomes.com)
Bruce plans to continue to grow the GDH FB page to keep supporters up to date on the latest news as well as connect with people who can help connect him with those who can help fund this venture. Reciprical links between the company website and the FB page are available on each page.
To help support the Mission of Goldwell Dome Homes Phase I project to provide Low Cost Home 4Vets come and LIKE:
Contact
Bruce Goldwell
***@brucegoldwell.com
