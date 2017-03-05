Andy Warhol screenprint of Greta Garbo as Mata Hari will headline Bruneau & Co.'s March 25th auction

An original screenprint depiction of screen legend Greta Garbo as Mata Hari by Andy Warhol, plus additional artworks by Miguel Martinez, Walter Franklin Lansil, William Perkins Babcock and others will be sold at Bruneau & Co.'s March 25th auction.