News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
KRAVIS CENTER: Cast Revealed for Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, March 23-April 1
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
IN A SPECTACULAR NEW PRODUCTION BY
CAMERON MACKINTOSH
WEST PALM BEACH PREMIERE ENGAGEMENT COMES TO THE KRAVIS CENTER MARCH 23 – APRIL 1
Casting has been announced for Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA for the premiere West Palm Beach engagement at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America. To purchase tickets, visit www.kravis.org/
For more information on the production and a video sneak peek, please visit www.ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com/
Derrick Davis will portray the man behind the mask, 'The Phantom,' with Katie Travis as 'Christine Daaé, Jordan Craig as 'Raoul,' Trista Moldovan as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' David Benoit as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Edward Staudenmayer as 'Monsieur André,' Anne Kanengeiser as 'Madame Giry,' Phumzile Sojola as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and Emily Ramirez as 'Meg Giry.'
Trista Moldovan played the role of 'Christine Daaé' in the Brilliant Original Production's historic 10,000th performance on Broadway. She has also been seen on national tour in White Christmas, Bridges of Madison County and The Phantom of the Opera. David Benoit's Broadway and National Tour credits include Jekyll & Hyde, Avenue Q, Les Misérables, Dance of the Vampires, Young Frankenstein and All Shook Up. Edward Staudenmayer's Broadway credits include Wonderland, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me and Beauty and the Beast (1st National Tour). Anne Kanengeiser has been seen on Broadway in the original companies of Little Women, Ragtime as well as the 3rd National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera. Phumzile Sojola has been seen on Broadway in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Lord Pinkleton – original cast) and The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess (Peter). Emily Ramirez has performed with BalletMet and the Charlotte Ballet. She has been seen regionally in The Addams Family, Cabaret, Stage Kiss and Rock of Ages.
PHANTOM IS AN ENORMOUS HIT ALL OVER AGAIN!
"Powerful, gorgeous…and better than ever."
-The Philadelphia Inquirer
"Extraordinarily opulent. This PHANTOM'S storytelling and relationships have an electrifying tension."
-Chicago Sun-Times
"An intense and spectacular new production with a stunning new design, fresh drama and added momentum." -Sunday Express (U.K.)
"Take a deep breath and prepare to be dazzled; this kind of gorgeous escapism is exactly what audiences need." -The Scotsman (U.K.)
"This PHANTOM is for a new generation."
-Roy Leonard, Chicago Now
Directed by Laurence Connor (who co-directed the new production of Les Misérables that just finished a hugely successful two and a half year revival on Broadway and will start a North American tour in the fall of 2017, directed the award-winning new production of Miss Saigon now playing on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre and beginning its national tour in 2018, and also directed the stage version of the movie School of Rock now playing at Broadway's Winter Garden and in London's West End at the New London Theatre), with choreography by Scott Ambler, set design by Paul Brown, Tony Award®-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Paule Constable, sound design by Mick Potter, and musical supervision by John Rigby.
Kravis On Broadway is sponsored by Alex and Renate Dreyfoos. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA comes to the stage for 15 performances on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 pm; Friday, March 24 at 2:00 pm and 8 pm; Saturday, March 25 at 2:00 pm and 8 pm; Sunday, March 26 at 2:00 and 7:30 pm; Tuesday, March 28 at 8:00 pm; Wednesday, March 29 at 2:00 pm and 8 pm; Thursday, March 30 at 8:00 pm; Friday, March 31 at 2:00 and 8:00 pm and Saturday, April 1 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm. Tickets start at $31 and may be purchased at the Kravis Center Box Office located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, on-line at the Official Kravis Center website www.kravis.org, or by calling the Box Office at 561-832-7469. For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. The Kravis Center for is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
# # #
Official show site: www.ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/
Instagram www.Instagram.com/
For production photos:
Tour Publicity Contacts: Broadway Booking Office NYC / 212-792-9550
Kent McIngvale/Jenny Bates
Kravis Center Media Contact:
Elizabeth Dashiell
561-543-8276
palmbeachpr@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse