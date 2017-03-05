News By Tag
FL Supreme Court Justice Barbara J. Pariente will Discuss 'Current & Future Challenges
Luncheon Sponsors Include the National Council of Jewish Women Palm Beach Section, League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County, Women's Foundation of Palm Beach County and the ACLU Palm Beach Chapter
What:
National Council of Jewish Women Palm Beach Section (NCJW), the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County, the Women's Foundation of Palm Beach County, and the Palm Beach County Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) are co-sponsoring a special luncheon featuring Florida Supreme Court Justice Barbara J. Pariente, who will discuss "Current and Future Challenges Facing Florida's Judiciary."
When:
Sunday, April 23 / 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Where:
Atlantis Country Club
190 Atlantic Boulevard in Lake Worth
Who:
Justice Barbara J. Pariente has served on the Florida Supreme Court since 1998 and was elected as Chief Justice from 2004 through 2006. She was the second woman to have been appointed to the Supreme Court. Concerned about increasingly political attacks on the judiciary, she has been active in the National Association of Women Judges' Informed Voters – Fair Judges Project (IVP), which is a nonpartisan voter education project designed to inform voters about the importance of a fair and impartial judiciary.
Justice Pariente is the recipient of many awards, including her induction into the Florida Women's Hall of Fame. In addition, she has worked to improve ways that courts address cases dealing with children and families, including those involving children in foster care and girls in the juvenile justice system. Before her appointment o the Supreme Court, she served on the Fourth District Court of Appeal after starting her career as a litigator in Palm Beach County.
How to Get Tickets:
Ticket are $35 per person including lunch if registered by April 13, and $45 after that date. Register online at http://lwvpbc.org/
Available for Interview:
Linda Geller-Schwartz
National Council of Jewish Women Palm Beach Section
561.362.8069
lndgellerschwartz@
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
